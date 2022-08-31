ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 2 of the 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the final scores from Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season for the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Thursday, Sept. 1. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry. SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Bay City, MI
Sports
Bay City, MI
Football
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Flint Journal

Genesee ISD to fill vacant position after Davison school board member moves from district

DAVISON, MI – The Davison Board of Education will have a new member in the coming months after a now former board member admitted he moved out of the district. Earlier this week, Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover alleged that Nicholas Goyette, a fellow board member, had moved out of the Davison school district and therefore “vacated” his position on the board.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#American Football
abc12.com

Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Fourth water main break leaves some in Caro under another boil advisory

Parts of Caro are under a boil advisory after a fourth water main break was found on Tuesday, August 30. The advisory was announced by the city government yesterday, August 31, with the announcement on Facebook noting that residents of Gilford Road living between the water tower located at Hooper Street’s intersection with Gilford and the western city limits will need to boil their water until further notice, due to loss of water pressure while crews attempted to fix the break.
CARO, MI
abc12.com

Bay City teachers reached three-year labor contract with district

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers at Bay City Public Schools reached a new three-year labor contract with the district as the new school year begins. The new Bay City Education Association contract was ratified during a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. The deal includes a 10% salary...
BAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

After 106 Years, Swartz Creek’s Favorite Family Owned Store Closes its Doors

After 106 years one of the oldest businesses in Genesee county, Fortino's in Swartz Creek, has closed its doors for good. Word started spreading on social media late last week to the disbelief of Swartz Creek residents. Most were hoping it was just a rumor, but sadly it became a reality when the beloved family market Fortino's confirmed it would be closing its doors after 106 years.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy