MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 2 of the 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the final scores from Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season for the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Thursday, Sept. 1. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
WNEM
Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry. SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
abc12.com
Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
WNEM
Teacher wages to increase after Bay City schools reaches contract agreement
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools (BCPS) reached an agreement with the Bay City Education Association (BCEA) for teacher contracts. The three-year collective bargaining agreement was approved by BCPS Board of Education during a meeting that was held on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Terms of the agreement...
Genesee ISD to fill vacant position after Davison school board member moves from district
DAVISON, MI – The Davison Board of Education will have a new member in the coming months after a now former board member admitted he moved out of the district. Earlier this week, Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover alleged that Nicholas Goyette, a fellow board member, had moved out of the Davison school district and therefore “vacated” his position on the board.
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! News, notes, schedule, Player of the Week and more for Week 2
BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the stage for Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season in the Bay City area. Check back later tonight for all of the area scores, highlights, photos and reactions from throughout MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area. Game Day Bay City!. NEWS...
abc12.com
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Minden City man hits the gas, strikes Kinde convenience store during parking accident
Despite driving up the curb and into the Kinde One-Stop convenience store on Monday, August 29, damaging his SUV and the north wall of the business, a 63-year-old Minden City driver walked away uninjured. No one in the store was injured either, though some merchandise was damaged. The Huron County...
MLive.com
34th-year volleyball coach Dianna Sutton is dismissed at Bay City All Saints
BAY CITY, MI – Partway into her 34th season at the helm, Dianna Sutton is out as Bay City All Saints volleyball coach. Sutton said school administrators notified her this week that she had been fired after they received complaints about her conduct from players.
abc12.com
Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
WNEM
Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30. Anyone that can...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Fourth water main break leaves some in Caro under another boil advisory
Parts of Caro are under a boil advisory after a fourth water main break was found on Tuesday, August 30. The advisory was announced by the city government yesterday, August 31, with the announcement on Facebook noting that residents of Gilford Road living between the water tower located at Hooper Street’s intersection with Gilford and the western city limits will need to boil their water until further notice, due to loss of water pressure while crews attempted to fix the break.
abc12.com
Bay City teachers reached three-year labor contract with district
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers at Bay City Public Schools reached a new three-year labor contract with the district as the new school year begins. The new Bay City Education Association contract was ratified during a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. The deal includes a 10% salary...
After 106 Years, Swartz Creek’s Favorite Family Owned Store Closes its Doors
After 106 years one of the oldest businesses in Genesee county, Fortino's in Swartz Creek, has closed its doors for good. Word started spreading on social media late last week to the disbelief of Swartz Creek residents. Most were hoping it was just a rumor, but sadly it became a reality when the beloved family market Fortino's confirmed it would be closing its doors after 106 years.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Former school administrator in Genesee County remains jailed despite posting bond
FLINT, MI – Eugene Steven Pratt, a former school administrator, principal, and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools, has posted bond but remains jailed because authorities say there is currently no place for him to tether to. That information was announced at a Wednesday, Aug. 31, news conference by...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 2 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Sept. 1, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. STANDISH-STERLING 31, ITHACA 27. Standish-Sterling may...
