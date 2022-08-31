Parts of Caro are under a boil advisory after a fourth water main break was found on Tuesday, August 30. The advisory was announced by the city government yesterday, August 31, with the announcement on Facebook noting that residents of Gilford Road living between the water tower located at Hooper Street’s intersection with Gilford and the western city limits will need to boil their water until further notice, due to loss of water pressure while crews attempted to fix the break.

