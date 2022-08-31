ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Comments / 2

Related
amazingmadison.com

Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
740thefan.com

Prosecutor asks that man charged in 1974 be civilly committed

WILLMAR, Minn. – Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls, S.D. man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not...
WILLMAR, MN
amazingmadison.com

Madison woman sentenced on drug charge

A 47-year-old woman was sentenced on drug charges this week in Lake County Circuit Court. Heather Schwartz of Madison had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor charge of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect or Delinquency of a minor. Circuit Judge...
MADISON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
County
Lake County, SD
Lake County, SD
Government
Mitchell, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

Man who admitted to role in ‘spiritual’ killing sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from the Pine Ridge Reservation is headed to prison for a 2016 murder. A federal judge sentenced Stetson Eagle Elk to 18 years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting. Other charges were dropped. Court papers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Volga home invasion

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o’clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
VOLGA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
MADISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspended Sentence#Influence#Circuit
brookingsradio.com

Vehicles vandalized at Volga school

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of two vehicles near the Sioux Valley Elementary School in Volga. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened sometime between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm on Thursday. Someone had thrown rocks at a teacher’s vehicle, breaking the windshield and causing...
VOLGA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Persons of interest in double homicide located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kotatv.com

Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kansas man sentenced for fentanyl distribution in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to distributing drugs in South Dakota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Sylvester Mitchell would get pills containing fentanyl and distribute them to people in the state. In July 2021, law enforcement searched an apartment where Mitchell was staying and found 73 grams of pills containing fentanyl.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Deuel County Sheriffs report an overturned semi on Hwy 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported a semi rolled off SD Hwy 28. According to the Deuel County sheriff’s Facebook post, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 471st Ave. The semi was westbound and went across the eastbound lane of traffic, into a south ditch, and rolled.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?

Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Police make arrests after alert from new camera system

The Madison Police Department, in conjunction with Flock Safety, has installed several license plate reading cameras throughout the city of Madison to enhance safety and reduce crime. Madison Police said Tuesday that a couple of arrests had been made through the use of the new cameras. Police report that around...
MADISON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy