amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
740thefan.com
Prosecutor asks that man charged in 1974 be civilly committed
WILLMAR, Minn. – Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls, S.D. man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not...
amazingmadison.com
Madison woman sentenced on drug charge
A 47-year-old woman was sentenced on drug charges this week in Lake County Circuit Court. Heather Schwartz of Madison had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor charge of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect or Delinquency of a minor. Circuit Judge...
South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!
There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon...
KELOLAND TV
Man who admitted to role in ‘spiritual’ killing sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from the Pine Ridge Reservation is headed to prison for a 2016 murder. A federal judge sentenced Stetson Eagle Elk to 18 years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting. Other charges were dropped. Court papers...
brookingsradio.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Volga home invasion
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o’clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
KELOLAND TV
Police still looking for information in recent Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are still no answers or arrests – Sioux Falls police continue to investigate the city’s most recent homicides. It’s been nearly two weeks since investigations began into two deadly shootings in different parts of town. It’s been 13 days since...
brookingsradio.com
Vehicles vandalized at Volga school
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of two vehicles near the Sioux Valley Elementary School in Volga. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened sometime between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm on Thursday. Someone had thrown rocks at a teacher’s vehicle, breaking the windshield and causing...
KELOLAND TV
Persons of interest in double homicide located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police looking for suspect who asked kids to get in his truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said officers are investigating after two boys were asked to get into a stranger’s car on their walk home from the bus stop. Officer Sam Clemens said police received a report at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday saying that a...
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
Kansas man sentenced for fentanyl distribution in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to distributing drugs in South Dakota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Sylvester Mitchell would get pills containing fentanyl and distribute them to people in the state. In July 2021, law enforcement searched an apartment where Mitchell was staying and found 73 grams of pills containing fentanyl.
dakotanewsnow.com
Deuel County Sheriffs report an overturned semi on Hwy 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported a semi rolled off SD Hwy 28. According to the Deuel County sheriff’s Facebook post, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 471st Ave. The semi was westbound and went across the eastbound lane of traffic, into a south ditch, and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?
Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Police make arrests after alert from new camera system
The Madison Police Department, in conjunction with Flock Safety, has installed several license plate reading cameras throughout the city of Madison to enhance safety and reduce crime. Madison Police said Tuesday that a couple of arrests had been made through the use of the new cameras. Police report that around...
KELOLAND TV
Attempted school kidnapping prompts authorities to stress ‘See something, Say something’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff at Laura B. Anderson Elementary in Sioux Falls spotted a man they had never seen before talking to kids on Friday. So they called the police. Now a 54-year-old man is behind bars. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis yesterday, charging him with three...
