How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?
With the football-following world following the news out of Baltimore regarding a possible new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Broncos quietly secured a seven-year commitment from quarterback Russell Wilson. How will the new Wilson deal affect Jackon’s effort to sign a long-overdue second contract?. It won’t make things...
Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G's surprising 49ers return
SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine
Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers
The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
Baker Mayfield denies saying he plans to “F- up” the Browns in Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield denied making a comment that was attributed to him this week on a podcast by an NFL Network analyst who spoke with him on the field last Friday night in Buffalo.
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice
Well here’s something to add to the list of things we didn’t think we’d see at a 49ers practice on Sept. 1, 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy got some reps in -- together -- at practice on Thursday morning. It’s the first time this...
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers
Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday. The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension
Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
Steelers claim Jamir Jones, waive Derrek Tuszka
The Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Jones was among five cuts made by the Jaguars on Wednesday after they claimed five players. Jones, 24, spent some time with the Steelers last season after signing in April 2021. He played three games with one...
Young: Lack of interest as starter is referendum on Jimmy G
If you're Jimmy Garoppolo and not a single NFL team was interested enough to trade for you as their starting quarterback, that can't be a great sign. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Friday to discuss Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain on San Francisco's roster as the backup quarterback to first-year starter Trey Lance and the alarming message the rest of the league has sent him.
Patriots add Lynn Bowden to practice squad
One of the Raiders’ many recent draft mistakes will get another chance in New England. Lynn Bowden is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, according to Field Yates of ESPN. At Kentucky, Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college...
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
