NBC Sports
With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine
Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NBC Sports
Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G's surprising 49ers return
SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers
The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok
Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
NBC Sports
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports
Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice
Well here’s something to add to the list of things we didn’t think we’d see at a 49ers practice on Sept. 1, 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy got some reps in -- together -- at practice on Thursday morning. It’s the first time this...
NBC Sports
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NBC Sports
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Young: Lack of interest as starter is referendum on Jimmy G
If you're Jimmy Garoppolo and not a single NFL team was interested enough to trade for you as their starting quarterback, that can't be a great sign. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Friday to discuss Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain on San Francisco's roster as the backup quarterback to first-year starter Trey Lance and the alarming message the rest of the league has sent him.
NBC Sports
Eagles claim former 49ers running back Sermon off waivers
Unfortunately for the 49ers, running back Trey Sermon did not make it through waivers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that the Philadelphia Eagles claimed Sermon off waivers after the 2021 third-round pick was waived by San Francisco on Wednesday. The Eagles made the move official shortly after. In speaking...
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G offers humble answer on ego blow as Lance's backup
It doesn't sound like Jimmy Garoppolo's ego is bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup. The veteran quarterback will take a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with San Francisco, a shocking move that not many people saw coming. Speaking to reporters on Thursday for the first...
NBC Sports
Sherman offers great car comparison for Lance-Garoppolo situation
After an entire offseason of speculation regarding the future of Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers held onto the veteran quarterback, who agreed to a pay cut on Monday to remain in San Francisco. There's been plenty of reaction regarding the 49ers keeping the veteran quarterback despite announcing Trey Lance as the...
NBC Sports
Why Hyder feels 'back at home' with 49ers after time in Seattle
Kerry Hyder making the 53-man roster might be a surprise to those outside of 49ers headquarters, but not to coaches and players on the inside. Hyder has been quietly and steadily working since signing with the club in March following a season with the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran defensive lineman told NBC Sports Bay Area that coming back to California to play with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek felt natural.
NBC Sports
Shanahan further explains how Mason fears led to Sermon cut
When the 49ers waived running back Trey Sermon on Wednesday, it wasn’t a decision the team took lightly. In fact, it wasn’t something they wanted to do at all, coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes.”. But fellow back Jordan Mason’s preseason was...
NBC Sports
Irvin believes 'incredible gift' of Jimmy G puts 49ers No. 2 in NFC
When Jimmy Garoppolo took a pay cut of nearly $18 million to remain with the 49ers, many discussed the psychological effect it could have on first-year starter Trey Lance. After San Francisco named the 22-year-old the starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season, many assumed that Garoppolo would be on his way out.
NBC Sports
Kevin O’Connell: Wasn’t fair to ask Kellen Mond to be No. 2 quarterback
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by...
