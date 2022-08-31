ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Make 2 Trades, 29 Roster Cuts

By Noah Strackbein,Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlcgH_0hcVtQd800

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their 53-man roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have their 53-man roster. The initial set of players wasn't what many expected, but after two trades and 29 cuts they're ready to head into Week 1.

The Steelers traded for Malik Reed and Jesse Davis before the roster deadline. Adding an edge rusher was a great move by the team, but there are some serious concerns about Davis's addition to the offensive line.

And to replace them, Pittsburgh made some somewhat surprising cuts.

Plus, there's more coming. The Steelers aren't done switching up this 53-man team for the 2022 season.

