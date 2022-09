GENEVA -- Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have finalized a policy to serve beer with alcohol to soccer fans at stadiums and fan zones in the Muslim-majority country. FIFA said Saturday fans will be allowed to buy Budweiser beer with alcohol within the eight stadium compounds though not at concourse concession stands before and after games, and during evenings only at the official Fan Festival. That is being held in a downtown Doha park.

