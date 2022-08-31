Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Ripped For Breaking Up With Camila Morrone & She Just Turned 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting absolutely roasted on the internet after the 47-year-old actor reportedly broke up with yet another model, she just celebrated her 25th birthday.

DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating, sources told People and other outlets. Morrone turned 25 in June and the timing of their breakup has only reignited an internet joke that Leo doesn't date anyone over that age.

"There's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25," reads one viral response to the news. "The stats are breathtaking."

In fact, one Redditor actually did the math a few years ago — while DiCaprio and Morrone were dating — and lined up all the women he's dated since 1998.

The chart shows his timeline for eight relationships over 20 years, and it includes three "ill-fated partners" who reached his "apparent max age limit of 25" before their relationships ended. Those women were Erin Heatherton, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal.

And now, Morrone.

DiCaprio has never said that he has an age limit, and there may be a few unconfirmed exceptions to the rule. There were rumors, for instance, that he and Rihanna had a thing while she was in the second half of her twenties. He was also briefly linked to Demi Moore when she was in her thirties.

Still, the internet has been particularly savage about this breakup.

"Too old for DiCaprio," someone wrote on Morrone's Instagram birthday post.

"December 19th will mark the 25th anniversary of Titanic being released in U.S. theaters," wrote one Twitter user. "It still has almost four months of eligibility left to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio."

"Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can't rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy," wrote another Twitter jokester.

Another person really went for the kill with their prediction about his future.

"The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he's 72 was born today," they wrote.

Ouch!