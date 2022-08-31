Read full article on original website
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
BREAKING-No school for Austin Community Learning Center students Sept. 1st-12th due to presence of bats in CLC
The Austin School District sent out notice to parents and guardians of students in the Community Learning Center Wednesday evening that due to the presence of bats in the CLC, school instruction will be canceled for those students from Thursday, September 1st to Monday, September 12th. Austin Public Schools Superintendent...
KIMT
Business plans to turn Mason City Shopko building into manufacturing plant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota company has agreed to buy the old Shopko building in Mason City for a new manufacturing and assembly project. EVCO Holdings, LLC, is based in Brooklyn Park, MN, and says the project would create up to 100 jobs over its first five years.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 9/2/22
A funeral service will be held for Diane C. Srp, age 73 of Oakland, MN will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Austin.
superhits1027.com
New Mason City superintendent says enrollment numbers is an issue he wants to address (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The new superintendent of the Mason City Community School District says attempting to grow enrollment will be one of his priorities. Pat Hamilton is just finishing up his second month on the job and appeared on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. He says he anticipates enrollment numbers will be down when they are finalized in the near future. “Mason City has seen through the years a decline in their enrollment. We won’t really know exact enrollment counts until after October 1st, which is our enrollment day. We’re anticipating that enrollment is going to be down some, and when your revenues are all generated by the number of students you serve, that’s always a challenge of getting a ratio of teachers to students right that you can be financially viable and have those programs and services that we need to have for our students, so that’s going to be a challenge.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four cross-country runners transported to hospital for 'heat-related issues'
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Four cross-country runners were transported to a local hospital for "heat-related issues" Thursday at a meet in Stewartville, Minnesota. Officials say a total of 11 girls were experiencing heat-related issues either during or just after finishing the race, which was held at Bear Cave Park. A spokesperson for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said girls reported feeling dizzy, and some even lost consciousness. Authorities didn't have any updates on the conditions of the four girls who were transported.
Southern Minnesota News
Woman charged with embezzling from Albert Lea Housing Authority
A woman is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, was charged in August in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a program that receives federal funding. She worked for the agency at the time of the alleged thefts.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Deborah Suzanne...
steeledodgenews.com
Steele County Sheriff’s Race 2022
In an effort to keep our readers as informed as possible about the upcoming election and the choices they are offered, we are asking the candidates of several races to weigh in on the issues. That includes the race for Steele County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Lon Thiele is facing challenger...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
KAAL-TV
Couple storms pulse up Friday evening
A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
dodgecountyindependent.com
A day when Dodge County captured the nation’s attention
KAREN JORGENSEN & WAYNE HENDRICKSON — For one day 70 years ago, in the late summer of early September in 1952 the eyes of the nation were all fixated on an alfalfa field in Dodge County. It was Sept. 6, 1952, the day that not one, but two, presidential...
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester
TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office seeking public input on body cameras
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public input on the use of body cameras for deputies. The department is in the process of purchasing the cameras, but a written policy is required to be in place before the technology can be implemented. A draft policy can be viewed here. Copies are also available at the sheriff’s office.
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
Comments / 0