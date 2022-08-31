MASON CITY — The new superintendent of the Mason City Community School District says attempting to grow enrollment will be one of his priorities. Pat Hamilton is just finishing up his second month on the job and appeared on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. He says he anticipates enrollment numbers will be down when they are finalized in the near future. “Mason City has seen through the years a decline in their enrollment. We won’t really know exact enrollment counts until after October 1st, which is our enrollment day. We’re anticipating that enrollment is going to be down some, and when your revenues are all generated by the number of students you serve, that’s always a challenge of getting a ratio of teachers to students right that you can be financially viable and have those programs and services that we need to have for our students, so that’s going to be a challenge.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO