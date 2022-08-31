Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Case against Auterson dismissed; Williams scheduled for plea docket
NEWKIRK — The case against Rocky Lee Auterson, 33, Blackwell, has been dismissed in Kay County District Court. Auterson and Trulin Eugene Williams, 38, Blackwell, were charged with felony counts of conspiracy, second degree arson and false claim of insurance in 2021. (see story) The case against Auterson was...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
kaynewscow.com
Two killed in crash near Hominy, another critically injured
HOMINY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that that two are dead and another in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:54 a.m. today on State Highway 20 just east of Wildhorse Road, and five miles east and 2.5 miles south of Hominy in Osage County.
kaynewscow.com
Emergency water repairs on tap in Ponca City
PONCA CITY — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m., portions of Ponca City and rural areas north of Ponca City will not have access to City water. Crews will be performing emergency repairs to the 12” water line running north from the North Water Tower. Work is expected to be completed by 12:30 p.m., barring complications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Thomas Distribution Solutions LLC graduates PTC business incubator
PONCA CITY — Pioneer Technology Center celebrated the graduation of Thomas Distribution Solutions LLC from the business incubator this week. Ken and Vida Thomas’s business, State Surgical Supply, is an online medical supply store that moved its headquarters from Arkansas to Ponca City in April 2018. They were...
Comments / 0