Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Takes Down Troy In Straight Sets
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (5-0) defeated Troy (2-3) in straight sets Friday evening in its second contest in a five-hour span. After grabbing a victory over Iowa State this afternoon, the Nittany Lions cruised to another triumph highlighted by a 20-point scoring differential. Zoe Weatherington led the...
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Iowa State In Four Sets
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (4-0) defeated Iowa State in four sets Friday afternoon, winning its fourth consecutive match to remain undefeated during the 2022 season. Penn State senior Zoe Weatherington led all players in kills, totaling 15 in the match, while Taylor Trammell paced the Nittany Lions...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Overcomes West Virginia 3-2
Penn State men’s soccer (1-1-1) defeated West Virginia (1-2) 3-2 in an extremely competitive matchup on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. A brace from Peter Mangione and one goal from Liam Butts propelled the Nittany Lions over the Mountaineers in the high-intensity contest. West Virginia played the final nine minutes of the match with 10 men as a result of a red card, and Penn State managed to clinch the win.
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer Folds 2-0 To No. 12 Stanford
No. 8 Penn State women’s soccer (3-1-1) dropped its first match of the season 2-0 on the road to No. 12 Stanford (4-0) on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions’ offense just couldn’t find its rhythm against the Trees and stayed on the defensive side of the ball for most of the game. Because of this, Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman was forced to make nine saves on the night.
Onward State
What Games To Watch This Weekend Without Penn State Football
Penn State football is 1-0, folks. Since Penn State had its first matchup of the season Thursday night against Purdue, there will be no Nittany Lion football to watch this weekend. To help fill the college football-shaped hole in all of our hearts, we put together a list of the...
Onward State
Penn State’s Secondary Comes Through In Roller-Coaster Win Over Purdue
Well, that was a roller coaster of emotions at its finest. Penn State football completed a last-minute comeback to escape West Lafayette with a 35-31 victory over Purdue. Sean Clifford led an eight-play, 80-yard drive in just 1:25 to get the late game-winning touchdown for the Nittany Lions. Even though...
Onward State
Penn State Flashes Depth, Young Talent In Dicey Purdue Win
Before the season, Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said he needed 22 game-ready guys to operate the defense the way he wanted to. It turns out this wasn’t an exaggeration and, judging by the Nittany Lions’ contest with Purdue, is probably an understatement. Diaz played 26...
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Purdue
After what could very well have been an instant classic in West Lafayette, Penn State football returns home 1-0. An unpredictable and wild fourth quarter concluded with a gutsy game-winning drive from Sean Clifford and clutch stop after clutch stop from Manny Diaz’s defense. When the dust finally settled, the Nittany Lions bested Purdue 35-31.
Onward State
Penn State Football’s 2022 Season Betting Lines
Today’s the day, folks. After 243 long days, Penn State football is finally back with a prime-time matchup against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. With the season almost underway, early betting lines are available for six of Penn State’s twelve games. Here are the game spreads that are currently available on FanDuel Sportsbook:
Onward State
Penn State Escapes Purdue With A 35-31 Opening Week Victory
Penn State football (1-0) managed to overcome bad mistakes in its 2022 opener, defeating Purdue (0-1) 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. After a promising start from Sean Clifford and his playmakers, a second-half injury scare led to true freshman Drew Allar receiving his first collegiate snaps. When Clifford returned, the team – offense and defense – began to unravel. An unexpectedly efficient fourth-quarter drive led to the Nittany Lions’ comeback and narrow victory.
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: Penn State vs. Purdue
After 243 days, Penn State football is officially back. The Nittany Lions are traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana, for a prime-time duel with Purdue. Penn State is widely considered to not contend for a Big Ten title after a disappointing finish to the 2021 season and a frustrating Outback Bowl loss to No. 21 Arkansas. Meanwhile, Purdue is coming off a 2021 campaign in which it was an upset machine, taking down top-five ranked Iowa and Michigan State en route to a 9-4 record.
Onward State
Pressure: What The 2021 Season Tells Us About Sean Clifford
One of the most passionately discussed topics of Penn State football’s offseason has been the return of starting quarterback Sean Clifford. Some have expressed excitement about the experience and leadership associated with his veteran status. Others have expressed disappointment and frustration given the subpar team results over the past two seasons. The recent promotion of five-star true freshman Drew Allar to backup quarterback has only inflamed the debate.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Purdue Boilermakers
It’s Penn State football time. After a long offseason of anticipation, coaching changes, and transfer portal shakeups, the Nittany Lions are traveling to West Lafeyette to open their season against Purdue. After falling to 11-11 over the last two years, Penn State has a lot on the line come Thursday night.
Onward State
State College Spikes To Host THON Game September 4
The State College Spikes will host a home game benefitting THON this weekend with a variety of festivities For The Kids and for the local community. Four Diamonds families will be present in the stands to watch the Spikes take on the Trenton Thunder and will be honored at various moments throughout the evening. One standout event will include a performance of “God Bless America” by a Four Diamonds child during the 7th inning stretch.
