The State College Spikes will host a home game benefitting THON this weekend with a variety of festivities For The Kids and for the local community. Four Diamonds families will be present in the stands to watch the Spikes take on the Trenton Thunder and will be honored at various moments throughout the evening. One standout event will include a performance of “God Bless America” by a Four Diamonds child during the 7th inning stretch.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO