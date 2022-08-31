Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech is off to a less-than-stellar start. In a game littered with turnovers, miscues and questionable offensive play-calling, the Hokies lost at Old Dominion on Friday night, 20-17. Tech did not allow an offensive touchdown for the first 59 minutes of the game but allowed a touchdown when they couldn’t as the Monarchs marched down and scored the winning touchdown with less than a minute to go, converting a fourth and two along the way.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO