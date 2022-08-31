ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond to reports of a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Boston Police are responding to reports of a bomb threat at the Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night. We do not know much about the situation, however a police squad is investigating the scene. Western Mass News will bring you the latest details on air and...
whdh.com

Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
ABC6.com

3 taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Taunton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:38 a.m. near Dean Street. Taunton police said firefighters worked to help free two employees from the ambulance, who were then taken to...
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found in home

BARNSTABLE -- An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way around 2:45 a.m. where two people were found dead. A 44-year-old husband killed his 38-year-old wife and then took his own life, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said. Two children, ages 7 and 11, were home at the time. They are now in the care of the Department of Children and Families, according to the D.A. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time. 
NECN

2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
NECN

‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap

A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
ABC6.com

Missing teen found safe in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have found a teen that was reported missing earlier Friday. According to police, Andy Nix, 13, was found just after 9 p.m. and is safe. Nix was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Laurel Hill and Hartford avenues.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester

Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
NECN

1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man accused of assaulting elderly couple

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly couple at a gas station Friday . Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 39-year-old Roderick Dixon is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery on a person over 60 with injury.
ABC6.com

West Nile Virus found in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project found a mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Brockton Friday. The infected mosquito was found in the Campello section of the city. Brockton said that technicians from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will start spraying the entire...
