BARNSTABLE -- An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way around 2:45 a.m. where two people were found dead. A 44-year-old husband killed his 38-year-old wife and then took his own life, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said. Two children, ages 7 and 11, were home at the time. They are now in the care of the Department of Children and Families, according to the D.A. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO