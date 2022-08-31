Read full article on original website
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found in home
BARNSTABLE -- An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way around 2:45 a.m. where two people were found dead. A 44-year-old husband killed his 38-year-old wife and then took his own life, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said. Two children, ages 7 and 11, were home at the time. They are now in the care of the Department of Children and Families, according to the D.A. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
NECN
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
NECN
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
WCVB
Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
ABC6.com
Missing teen found safe in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have found a teen that was reported missing earlier Friday. According to police, Andy Nix, 13, was found just after 9 p.m. and is safe. Nix was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Laurel Hill and Hartford avenues.
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester
Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
NECN
1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man accused of assaulting elderly couple
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly couple at a gas station Friday . Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 39-year-old Roderick Dixon is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery on a person over 60 with injury.
Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured
Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night. According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters...
ABC6.com
West Nile Virus found in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project found a mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Brockton Friday. The infected mosquito was found in the Campello section of the city. Brockton said that technicians from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will start spraying the entire...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find 1-year-old dog abandoned on Massachusetts highway with second-degree burns
Officials this past week made a disturbing discovery on a Massachusetts highway. According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 1-year-old Annie is now in their care after being found along Route 1 in Norwood. It was clear she was suffering and in need of medical care. Sadly, Annie had...
