Monsey, NY

Manchester Yeshiva Alumni Farbreng in New York

Former students of Yeshivas Lubavitch Manchester gathered in Crown Heights on Wednesday night for a farbrengen and meet-up led by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Akivah Cohen. Former students of Yeshivas Lubavitch Manchester gathered in Crown Heights on Wednesday night for a farbrengen and meet-up led by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Akivah Cohen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn

Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
BROOKLYN, NY
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Monsey, NY
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
4-Alarm Inferno Guts NJ Apartments, Leaving 9 Families Homeless

A raging fire in New Jersey gutted at least three apartments in multiple buildings early Thursday, though no injuries were reported. Firefighters in Paterson say they responded to the blaze on Marshall Street around 4 a.m. The fire started in one home and quickly spread to two others, intensifying to a fourth-alarm blaze, meaning additional reinforcements were needed, by daybreak.
PATERSON, NJ

