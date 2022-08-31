ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Semi rolls over, closes road on I-40 near Groom

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A semi truck has rolled over along I-40, and the incident is causing delays. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT posted a tweet Monday afternoon saying the crash happened at mile marker 124. Both westbound lanes are blocked, according to the tweet.
GROOM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Relief from the heat this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas - The High Plains is in for a dry & warm week. It's all thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the Desert Southwest. Thanks to that strong high pressure system, the moisture from Hurricane Kay in the Eastern Pacific will stay out west of the Baja Peninsula before getting steered into open ocean this weekend.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Fundraising campaign looking to raise money to improve Barrio neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hispanic Heritage Month begins next week on Sept. 15. Honoring the month, ABC7 News is featuring a number of projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the Barrio. A multi-million dollar fundraising campaign is behind but the challenges of raising $1.5 million dollars...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Canyon High School mistaken for school where students accused of yelling racial slurs

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Canyon High School, south of Amarillo, was mistaken for being the school where students are accused of yelling racial slurs at volleyball players. Jennifer Gardner Price said in a social media post that students in the front row of the student section at Canyon High School shouted the N-word at her daughters and a few of their teammates Friday during a volleyball match.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Chevy#Hhr
abc7amarillo.com

Xcel Energy announces participation of employees in Day of Service

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy’s Amarillo employees are taking part in Day of Service activities Wednesday through Saturday, volunteering their time to nonprofit groups engaged in neighborhood development and homeless services, the company announced Tuesday. The Amarillo efforts are part of several Day of Service volunteer initiatives...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy