Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc7amarillo.com
APD's Homicide Unit investigating after dead man found in alley on northside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after a dead body was found near a dumpster in an alley on the northside on Tuesday. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive for a dead man laying by a dumpster in an alley. The APD's Homicide...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
abc7amarillo.com
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
abc7amarillo.com
Semi rolls over, closes road on I-40 near Groom
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A semi truck has rolled over along I-40, and the incident is causing delays. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT posted a tweet Monday afternoon saying the crash happened at mile marker 124. Both westbound lanes are blocked, according to the tweet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Relief from the heat this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas - The High Plains is in for a dry & warm week. It's all thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the Desert Southwest. Thanks to that strong high pressure system, the moisture from Hurricane Kay in the Eastern Pacific will stay out west of the Baja Peninsula before getting steered into open ocean this weekend.
abc7amarillo.com
Fundraising campaign looking to raise money to improve Barrio neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hispanic Heritage Month begins next week on Sept. 15. Honoring the month, ABC7 News is featuring a number of projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the Barrio. A multi-million dollar fundraising campaign is behind but the challenges of raising $1.5 million dollars...
abc7amarillo.com
Canyon High School mistaken for school where students accused of yelling racial slurs
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Canyon High School, south of Amarillo, was mistaken for being the school where students are accused of yelling racial slurs at volleyball players. Jennifer Gardner Price said in a social media post that students in the front row of the student section at Canyon High School shouted the N-word at her daughters and a few of their teammates Friday during a volleyball match.
abc7amarillo.com
School districts wearing purple Thursday to support Dalhart after football player's death
DALHART, Texas — School districts around the Texas Panhandle are encouraging students to wear purple Thursday to support Dalhart following the death of a football player. Yahir Cancino died Friday from a head injury he suffered during a JV football game the night before. The Dalhart Golden Wolves colors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
Xcel Energy announces participation of employees in Day of Service
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy’s Amarillo employees are taking part in Day of Service activities Wednesday through Saturday, volunteering their time to nonprofit groups engaged in neighborhood development and homeless services, the company announced Tuesday. The Amarillo efforts are part of several Day of Service volunteer initiatives...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo College receives $1.2 million gift from Amarillo National Bank for 3 initiatives
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo College has no benefactor more consistent than Amarillo National Bank, which today – and for the 34th year in succession – announced a gift to the College. This one, though, is eminently generous and distinctly transformational, according to the university. Amarillo National...
Comments / 0