Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Miami man arrested in front of Crossbridge Church on narcotics charges
At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and ran a vehicle tag search for the vehicle in front of him, according to a news release. The officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended and stopped the vehicle at 160 Harbor Drive – in […]
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said. The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made. The boy faces...
Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The condition...
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
Video captures woman believed to be involved in armed robbery of jeweler
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of a woman they believe was involved in the armed robbery of a jeweler that occurred earlier this summer. The robbery occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. July 26 at 7795 W. Flagler St. According to authorities, the...
Amber Alert issued for boy with autism believed to have been taken by father
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a South Florida father. Police say 45-year-old Jorge Morales illegally took his 6-year-old son over the weekend. That little boy, Jojo Morales, has not been seen since Saturday, Aug. 27. On Friday, an Amber Alert was issued for...
Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
Police ID 2 dead in Brickell murder-suicide, say woman was in Miami to escape partner
MIAMI – Miami police identified the man and woman found dead on a Brickell sidewalk after a murder-suicide and outlined what led up to the shooting outside of a luxury apartment building Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. outside the SOMA at Brickell building in the 100...
Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDPD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Deputies arrest Florida man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Florida man who they believe was gearing up to create a mass shooting event. Tony said Robert Mondragon of Margate has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.”
Woman charged in 2015 killing of teen in Homestead woods takes plea deal
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who took part in the gruesome 2015 killing of a teenager in Homestead has taken a plea deal. Desiray Strickland will serve 15 years in state prison, including time served. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. In exchange, Strickland will have...
Student taken into custody after making threats at South Florida school
A student's been arrested after a South Florida charter school was placed on lockdown due to the student's threats.
Neighbors rattled after 2 found dead on Brickell sidewalk in suspected murder-suicide
MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide outside of a luxury apartment building. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when police arrived...
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
BSO: Man robbed, punched woman in front of her small children
NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video: "Video shows an unknown...
Routine traffic stop leads to island’s largest narcotics bust in 10-months
A simple check of a license plate resulted in the largest narcotics arrest under Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa's supervision of the Village police force over the past 10 months. At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive...
Haul of drugs worth $3 million dropped off at Miami Beach Coast Guard station
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A huge haul of drugs have been offloaded at the Miami Beach Coast Guard station. Agents seized about 22 pounds of cocaine and more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana. The street value of the drugs is more than $3 million. The illegal narcotics were found...
