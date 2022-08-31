NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video: "Video shows an unknown...

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO