Miami-dade County, FL

Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The condition...
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDPD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
BSO: Man robbed, punched woman in front of her small children

NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.  Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video: "Video shows an unknown...
