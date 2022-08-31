Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
chathamstartribune.com
Few turn out for public input on zoning
It was a small group that met to discuss revising Pittsylvania County's zoning ordinances, but a couple of priorities did rise to the surface — avoiding over regulation for small businesses and farmers and enforcing regulations on solar farms. Other concerns centered on conserving open spaces, encouraging agritourism, considering...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
chathamstartribune.com
Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City officials looking into shelter options as homeless numbers trend upward
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The issue of homelessness in Roanoke City has been a growing concern recently. This year, the number of people experiencing homelessness showed a downward trend compared to the last several years, but it seems to be picking up again. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says the...
chathamstartribune.com
Local jobless rates inch downward
Jobless rates in Southside Virginia are a bit lower than a month ago, but much lower than a year ago. The June report from the Virginia Employment Commission shows Danville with a 4.8% jobless rate. That’s down from 5% in May, and 2.5% from a year ago. Danville’s rate is the sixth-highest in Virginia.
chathamstartribune.com
Vote yes to support 1% sales tax referendum
We are residents of the Dan River District and fully support the 1% sales tax referendum, which will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 for this one basic reason:. •We are citizens of Pittsylvania County, not just the Dan River District, and it is our duty as citizens to support maintaining our schools in the entire county for the children that attend.
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
chathamstartribune.com
Detour next week on West Main
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road (see map). Access will be...
WSLS
In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt Council to hold public hearing on updated water policy
During a recent called Hurt Town Council meeting, the Council discussed an updated water policy and put a ban on abusive and threatening people coming to town hall. The Council has already discussed this updated policy previously. The council did not vote on the policy, instead tabling it until the next council business meeting on Aug. 1.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Apartment fire reported in Vinton
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the 100 block of Pine Street, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found smoke showing from the second-floor window...
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
chathamstartribune.com
Youngkin address teacher shortages, launches Bridging the Gap Initiative
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
Four candidates vying for city council this November
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
WDBJ7.com
Former Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. files petition seeking reinstatement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week after Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to prison, he is asking a judge to order his reinstatement to Roanoke City Council and cancel the special election to replace him. Jeffrey lost his seat on city council in March after he entered a plea of...
