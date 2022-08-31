ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Few turn out for public input on zoning

It was a small group that met to discuss revising Pittsylvania County's zoning ordinances, but a couple of priorities did rise to the surface — avoiding over regulation for small businesses and farmers and enforcing regulations on solar farms. Other concerns centered on conserving open spaces, encouraging agritourism, considering...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
chathamstartribune.com

Local jobless rates inch downward

Jobless rates in Southside Virginia are a bit lower than a month ago, but much lower than a year ago. The June report from the Virginia Employment Commission shows Danville with a 4.8% jobless rate. That’s down from 5% in May, and 2.5% from a year ago. Danville’s rate is the sixth-highest in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Vote yes to support 1% sales tax referendum

We are residents of the Dan River District and fully support the 1% sales tax referendum, which will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 for this one basic reason:. •We are citizens of Pittsylvania County, not just the Dan River District, and it is our duty as citizens to support maintaining our schools in the entire county for the children that attend.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dan River#Mixed Use Development#The White Mill#City Council#The Alexander Company#Ida
chathamstartribune.com

Detour next week on West Main

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road (see map). Access will be...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hurt Council to hold public hearing on updated water policy

During a recent called Hurt Town Council meeting, the Council discussed an updated water policy and put a ban on abusive and threatening people coming to town hall. The Council has already discussed this updated policy previously. The council did not vote on the policy, instead tabling it until the next council business meeting on Aug. 1.
HURT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Smith Mountain Eagle

Apartment fire reported in Vinton

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the 100 block of Pine Street, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found smoke showing from the second-floor window...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Youngkin address teacher shortages, launches Bridging the Gap Initiative

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy