Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika win big; Beauregard still undefeated

Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin both threw for two first-half touchdowns each and the Tigers rolled over Dothan 42-14 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High led 35-0 before taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. Pittman hit Tyler McKinnel for the Tigers’ first score, before Harsin came in and threw a 50-yard bomb to Jack Hudson as the Tigers rotated quarterbacks and exploded out of the gates.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High lights up Dothan in a 'total team' victory

During the offseason, new LED lights were installed in Duck Samford Stadium — ones that could change colors and put on a show whenever the home team scores. After two hotly contested games away from home, Auburn High made sure those lights got tested early and often Friday night.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise

Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
HEADLAND, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reeltown tops LaFayette for first win of young season

From the opening kickoff, it was clear Reeltown’s football team was hungry to get in the win column. The Rebels distributed the ball well offensively and were physical and quick to the ball on defense. It resulted in a lopsided 41-0 victory against LaFayette in Region 3-3A action on Friday night.
NOTASULGA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Mercer at Auburn

How does Year Two under Bryan Harsin start for Auburn?. The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. Will backup quarterback Robby Ashford take snaps to spice up the offense?. JUSTIN LEE:...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

One quarterback question continues: Harsin’s history suggests Ashford could make an impact on the field this season

Bryan Harsin has made his commitment to TJ Finley. A matured Finley took command of the Auburn offense and himself this offseason. He’s shown better quickness, both as a decision-maker and play-extender, and has statistically improved his accuracy, per Harsin. “He won the starting job,” Harsin said outright Monday, a day after naming Finley starter.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn soccer battles West Virginia to a draw

The No. 11 Auburn soccer team out-shot visiting West Virginia in a sound performance on Thursday night, but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 tie at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Maddie Prohaska recorded the shutout at keeper for Auburn. Auburn finished with 13 shots to...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Lanett mourns death of Offensive Line Coach Marcus White

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football. He played for Auburn University and […]
LANETT, AL
southeastsun.com

Harrelson to speak at QB Club; ticket information for Central

The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its third meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 2, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Enterprise High School 7A state basketball championship coach Rhett Harrelson. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
ENTERPRISE, AL

