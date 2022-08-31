Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika win big; Beauregard still undefeated
Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin both threw for two first-half touchdowns each and the Tigers rolled over Dothan 42-14 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High led 35-0 before taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. Pittman hit Tyler McKinnel for the Tigers’ first score, before Harsin came in and threw a 50-yard bomb to Jack Hudson as the Tigers rotated quarterbacks and exploded out of the gates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High lights up Dothan in a 'total team' victory
During the offseason, new LED lights were installed in Duck Samford Stadium — ones that could change colors and put on a show whenever the home team scores. After two hotly contested games away from home, Auburn High made sure those lights got tested early and often Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise
Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Auburn the one program that the 12-team playoff benefits the absolute most
Back in January 2011, as my friends and classmates and everyone around me basked in the glow of Auburn’s national championship, my best buddy asked me a question, and I think he might have been surprised by my answer. This was right after all of it. Cam Newton. Heisman...
Opelika-Auburn News
After offensive explosion in Week Zero, Auburn isn’t taking Mercer too lightly
The last time Auburn opened its football season against an FCS opponent, it was literally a different millennium. Facebook didn’t exist. Napster was brand new. Bill Clinton was still President. Also, it was Year One of the Tommy Tuberville era in Auburn, and before he was leading the Tigers...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown tops LaFayette for first win of young season
From the opening kickoff, it was clear Reeltown’s football team was hungry to get in the win column. The Rebels distributed the ball well offensively and were physical and quick to the ball on defense. It resulted in a lopsided 41-0 victory against LaFayette in Region 3-3A action on Friday night.
Notasulga, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Autaugaville High School football team will have a game with Notasulga High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Mercer at Auburn
How does Year Two under Bryan Harsin start for Auburn?. The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. Will backup quarterback Robby Ashford take snaps to spice up the offense?. JUSTIN LEE:...
Montgomery, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Springwood School football team will have a game with Evangel Christian Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. The Opelika High School football team will have a game with Robert E. Lee High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘It’s going to be a good game’: Beauregard visits Valley in region battle
It’ll feel a little different in the air on Friday night in Valley. The same goes on fields across the area. Region play is opening for almost every team in the state, and that means that teams are playing for keeps, and that the push for the postseason begins right now.
Coach Speak: Clemson making a move with 4-star Peach State safety - Troup County's Noah Dixon has tremendous upside
Even before midnight struck on Sept. 1, when college coaches across the country could have direct contact with junior prospects, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a scheduled call with a priority safety (...)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
Phenix City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Enterprise High SchoolCentral-Phenix City High School.
Opelika-Auburn News
One quarterback question continues: Harsin’s history suggests Ashford could make an impact on the field this season
Bryan Harsin has made his commitment to TJ Finley. A matured Finley took command of the Auburn offense and himself this offseason. He’s shown better quickness, both as a decision-maker and play-extender, and has statistically improved his accuracy, per Harsin. “He won the starting job,” Harsin said outright Monday, a day after naming Finley starter.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn soccer battles West Virginia to a draw
The No. 11 Auburn soccer team out-shot visiting West Virginia in a sound performance on Thursday night, but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 0-0 tie at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Maddie Prohaska recorded the shutout at keeper for Auburn. Auburn finished with 13 shots to...
Lanett mourns death of Offensive Line Coach Marcus White
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football. He played for Auburn University and […]
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hires new director of Lady Vikings basketball
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a new Lady Vikings basketball and head coach, according to a press release from the school. Meet Bryant Thomas, who has over 15 years of experience as a basketball coach, consultant and skills development trainer. Born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, Thomas founded Perfect Practice Basketball […]
southeastsun.com
Harrelson to speak at QB Club; ticket information for Central
The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its third meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 2, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Enterprise High School 7A state basketball championship coach Rhett Harrelson. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
CBS Sports
Auburn vs. Mercer: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last season, ending up 6-7. How To Watch. When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama. TV:...
Comments / 0