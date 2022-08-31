ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week

Halloween fans will be stoked about a super scary, immersive pop-up experience that’s set to debut at a popular Fort Worth bar this week. Less frightening festivities include a barbecue and beer pairing at a Tex-Mex hot spot, whiskey pairing dinner, boozy afternoon tea, and grand opening of a new outdoor bar. Save room for cake and pie, because two bakeries have big birthdays this week and they're hosting sweet celebrations for customers.
CultureMap Fort Worth

1883 star Faith Hill to receive prestigious award from Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth

Country superstar and actress Faith Hill will receive the Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth this fall. The museum made the announcement in a news release about the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony will take place Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Dickies Arena.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington

The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

