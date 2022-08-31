ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About St. Louis Summer

It's hot. We're hot. You're hot. The humidity is making it way hotter. Can anyone turn the AC on? Will we get a flash flood that makes it cooler out but ruins our home in the next four hours? There's just so much that goes into summer in St. Louis that is downright annoying — and has potential to threaten our lives. Instead of being sad the long days are behind us, we should look forward to things we won't miss about summer in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com

Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis

Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend? Check out these three festivals. Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis. OSAH investigation launched for the employee who …. Driving Safe: what to expect during labor day weekend. The little blue sign that could save lives. St. Louis...
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
World

St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam

A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
Alestle

Garlic Fest comes back to St. Louis area for its 13th year

The St. Louis Garlic Fest featured various vendors, many garlicky foods, and several varieties of bulk garlic sold by the pound. Gateway Garlic Farms owner Mark Brown runs the festival. The location, Lamp & Lantern Village in Town and Country, Missouri, was new to the festival; it was previously hosted by the restaurant Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge in High Ridge, Missouri. The change in location was due to the passing of Tom Coghill, the owner of the restaurant.
