17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About St. Louis Summer
It's hot. We're hot. You're hot. The humidity is making it way hotter. Can anyone turn the AC on? Will we get a flash flood that makes it cooler out but ruins our home in the next four hours? There's just so much that goes into summer in St. Louis that is downright annoying — and has potential to threaten our lives. Instead of being sad the long days are behind us, we should look forward to things we won't miss about summer in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend? Check out these three festivals. Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis. OSAH investigation launched for the employee who …. Driving Safe: what to expect during labor day weekend. The little blue sign that could save lives. St. Louis...
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
Magic Chef Mansion hosts self-guided tours Saturday, Sept. 3
ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday. The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
KSDK
The Taste of Black St. Louis postponed annual festival, says local food-lovers can look forward to 2023
ST. LOUIS — The Taste of Black St. Louis made an announcement on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post saying it is with "deepest regret" that they are postponing their festival this year. The festival was going to be held at the Arch in downtown St. Louis in September....
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Astronomical Society welcomes all to look to the skies
Wednesday’s clear skies were perfect for some stargazing. That’s a first for the St. Louis Astronomical Society this summer.
KSDK
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
Chesterfield, Town and Country, and Clayton are warning residents after break-ins in blue postal boxes. An investigation is ongoing.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: The Japanese Festival is at the Missouri Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS — Celebrating the history, culture, and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the United States. It’s this Saturday through Monday at the Missouri Botanical Garden. MissouriBotanicalGarden.org.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Take the long weekend to explore our picks for the food and drink events you can't miss, from the annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden to the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End. Saturday. "Celebrating the history, culture and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival...
FOX2now.com
Friday sunset concert series begins in St. Peters
The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 2 to September 4
Festivals abound this weekend
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
World
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam
A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
Alestle
Garlic Fest comes back to St. Louis area for its 13th year
The St. Louis Garlic Fest featured various vendors, many garlicky foods, and several varieties of bulk garlic sold by the pound. Gateway Garlic Farms owner Mark Brown runs the festival. The location, Lamp & Lantern Village in Town and Country, Missouri, was new to the festival; it was previously hosted by the restaurant Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge in High Ridge, Missouri. The change in location was due to the passing of Tom Coghill, the owner of the restaurant.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest at Duke’s BBQ in Wentzville: $50 gift card for $25
ST. LOUIS — Burgers, brisket, and burnt ends are must-tries when you first go to Duke’s BBQ. Before you sit down to order the main dish, try the burnt-end Rangoon or the pulled pork nachos!. We invite you to Be Our Guest with a purchase of a $50...
FOX2now.com
Greek festival in the Central West End this weekend
Go Greek in the Central West End this weekend at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Their annual greek festival begins today at 5:00 pm and runs until 9:00 pm.
FOX2now.com
Koviak Kreations is the go-to shop for beautiful and unique gifts
ST. LOUIS — If you can put resin on it, then Koviak Kreations probably has it or can make it for you. From cutting boards, and serving trays to kitchen tools, Koviak creates beautiful works of art with resin. It’s something you won’t see too much, and all the...
