ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Be Your Own Bank: Cash Flow Banking is Appealing, but It's Rarely Practical

Whether it's through student loans, personal loans, mortgages, credit cards or car loans, the amount of interest many of us pay for financing is significant. In 2021, the average consumer held $96,371 in debt, increasing more than $3,000 from 2020, according to credit bureau Experian. Paying interest in exchange for financing is a fact of life for most of us, but with interest rates rising as the Fed attempts to quell staggering inflation, borrowing money is becoming even less affordable.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tink
CNBC

8 cities where at least half of millennials can't afford to rent a 1-bedroom

The West Coast may not be the ideal place for millennial renters. California's Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area has the largest gap between the median wage earned by millennials and the median annual income needed to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a new analysis by Filterbuy. For this analysis, millennials are defined as renters between ages 24 and 39.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

A major student-loan company sowed 'confusion and anxiety' by mistakenly telling some borrowers they have debt payments due in September

Student-loan company Maximus mistakenly told borrowers they have payments due in September. The company said it issued an apology, but some borrowers say their accounts still haven't been corrected. In July, Biden instructed companies to halt messaging surrounding the loan payments restart. In a time of extreme uncertainty for millions...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#Europe#Loan Application#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Expense Check#Nordics#Uk Ie
Motley Fool

Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel

"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Bank of America’s No Down Payment Mortgage Program, Explained

On Aug. 30, Bank of America Corp. (BOFA) announced a no down payment mortgage program that targets first-time home buyers and people of color in certain cities. Dubbed the Community Affordable Loan Solution, Bank of America’s new mortgage assistance program could open the doors to homeownership for more people. While this trial isn't a panacea, it's a step forward toward closing gaps in mortgage access and equity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
TheStreet

Banks Are Still Digging Into Consumers' Pockets

Withering under sharp inflation and increasing corporate layoffs, U.S. adults aren’t catching any breaks on banking fees – even after financial institutions promised to cut customers some slack on administrative charges. It was only two months ago that a major study from Pew Trusts stated that banks were...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Data Brief: Unexpected Emergencies Cost Consumers Upward of $1,400

Emergency expenses can be relative based on one’s financial wellness, but the fact is, millions of American households don’t have the funds to pay for an unexpected crisis. Moreover, the $400 emergency figure used for years as a kind of benchmark by the Federal Reserve is woefully out...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

The 5 Cs to Consider When Applying for a Business Loan

For some entrepreneurs, bootstrapping your business isn't an option. That's where finding an alternative method for obtaining capital comes in. Business credit is the most well-known option for an entrepreneur to receive an influx of capital. Business credit is the ability of a company to borrow money to buy something...
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS News

Paying off your mortgage early: Pros and cons

It can be tempting to pay off your mortgage early, especially if you have the funds readily available. You can retire debt-free, save on interest and even divert those savings to higher-earning investments. But there are drawbacks to consider, too, and paying off your mortgage early isn't the right move...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy