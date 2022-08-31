Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
US Congressman Wants Consumer-Protection Answers From Agencies, Crypto Firms
U.S. agencies and major crypto firms such as Binance.US and Coinbase Global (COIN) are being questioned about the cryptocurrency industry’s ability to protect consumers, receiving written requests from a senior congressman on the oversight committee of the House of Representatives. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the House Oversight...
U.S. Congress Petitions 5 Major Crypto Exchanges Over Anti-Fraud Infrastructure
A member of the U.S. congress sent a letter to five exchanges in the U.S. to inquire about their fraud mitigation systems. Coinbase, FTX, Binance.US, Kraken, and KuCoin are the five crypto exchanges named in the press release on Tuesday. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi’s letter also addressed the SEC and noted...
cryptoslate.com
US Congress sends 5 major crypto exchanges letter inquiring how they are combatting crypto fraud
Five prominent cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. received letters from Congress requesting information about their steps to combat crypto fraud. The inquiries are part of the latest push from Congress to bring tighter regulation to the crypto industry in the U.S., as the country still struggles to determine which of its many regulatory agencies should oversee it.
The Verge
Congress presses big crypto exchanges for details on how they’re fighting scams
Congress wants to know what Coinbase, Binance.US, FTX, Kraken, and KuCoin are doing to address scams related to cryptocurrency. In separate letters sent to each crypto exchange, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform expresses concern over “the rapid growth of fraud and consumer abuse,” as well as the “lack of action by cryptocurrency exchanges to protect consumers conducting transactions.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Users In Georgia Exploited a Decimal Point Error To Cash Out At 100X
Why isn’t Coinbase talking about this? In the Caucasus country of Georgia, an error led to some users exchanging their cryptocurrencies at a 100X profit. Is the cryptocurrency exchange entitled to that money? Or is this a simple case of users taking advantage of an arbitrage opportunity? In crypto, transactions are supposed to be final. However, a centralized exchange like Coinbase has its ways to get what it wants.
Derivatives Protocol DyDX Blocks User Accounts Linked With Sanctioned Ethereum Mixer App Tornado Cash
DyDX has blocked user accounts linked with Tornado Cash. DyDX has joined a growing list of platforms who have been actively blocking user accounts of people who had earlier been in contact with sanctioned Tornado Cash app. In an updated blog post, derivatives protocol DyDX has confirmed that it has...
CoinDesk
EU's MiCA Crypto Law Text Ready Within 6 Weeks, Lead Lawmaker Says
The text for the European Union’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Regulation could be ready within six weeks, leading lawmaker Stefan Berger said Thursday. Lawmakers and governments had reached agreement on the main outline of the legislation, which requires crypto asset providers to register with regulators in to offer services across the bloc, on June 30. But in the absence of a final legal text there is still considerable uncertainty on the law's finer points, such as whether the rules will apply to non-fungible tokens (NFT), which offer proof of ownership of assets such as artworks using distributed ledger technology.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CoinTelegraph
Former blockchain skeptic David Rubenstein discloses investments in crypto companies
Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein acknowledged on Sept. 2 that he has invested personally in a number of crypto companies, and is optimistic about the industry’s path to regulation in the United States. Speaking with CNBC'S Squawk Box on Thursday, the billionaire said he believes that government regulation will...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
IMF Staffers Favor Platform for X-Border Payments, Crypto Regulation
International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Binance Chain And Ethereum Are About To Surge In The Crypto Market
Although the cryptocurrency market has been incredibly volatile the past year that does not mean certain coins have not surged. Currencies such as Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have new plans to keep the crypto world on its feet. What’s New With BNB?. As...
forkast.news
Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. Fast facts. In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $102M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $102,134,766 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1. $102 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xffd22b84fb1d46ef74ed6530b2635be61340f347. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Bybit Supports Fiat Deposits Across Europe with Fintech TrueLayer
TrueLayer, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading open banking platforms, announces its collaboration with Bybit, the “third-most visited” cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Bybit was established in 2018 as a crypto derivatives trading platform “where retail investors and traders could benefit from an ultra-fast matching...
Today in Crypto: Crypto.com Scraps $495M European Soccer League Sponsorship; Coinbase Investigates Network Payment Delays
Ethereum-based asset management protocol Babylon Finance will close completely in November as it did not recover from the $80 million exploit on Rari Capital in April, Coindesk wrote. Rari made it so users could supply and borrow any asset in its Fuse pools to earn yields, letting users set up...
UEFA・
CoinDesk
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?
You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
