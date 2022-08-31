Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Gilbert inspires HOAP for young people
In a small office on 28th Street SE, a nonprofit helmed by founder and CEO Lakeshia Gilbert is offering underprivileged Grand Rapids youth fresh HOAP. HOAP, standing for Help Our Adolescents Prosper, is a small organization dedicated to helping young people trapped in abusive situations, struggling with unplanned pregnancies or cycles of poverty.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Meijer to debut new store concept
A local grocery retailer introduced a new and more convenient store concept. Walker-based Meijer on Thursday, Sept. 1, unveiled its plans for Meijer Grocery, a brick-and-mortar store meant to provide a simplified shopping experience and easier access to fresher foods. “Our customers know they can count on us for the...
Company eyes Grand Rapids neighborhood for new condo complex
ICCF Community Homes is eyeing Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood for a new 27-unit condo complex.
iheart.com
New LGBTQIA+ navigator position created at Spectrum Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health has announced the addition of a new position that is aimed at helping a specific population for those seeking medical care. Zoey O'Brien has been announced as the newly appointed LGBTQIA+ navigator. The goal of the new position is help curb the issue that members of the LGBTQIA+ community sometimes do not feel safe or welcomed by some in the health care industry.
Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing middle’
A development in Grand Haven is building new homes with the goal of making housing more affordable for working families.
Fast Casual
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Suppliers Night set for September
Manufacturers and suppliers will come together for the sixth annual Precision Metalforming Association’s West Michigan Suppliers Night in Grand Rapids. Top metal-forming industry suppliers will showcase their capabilities and present the latest technologies to manufacturers at a West Michigan Suppliers Night from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at The Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: West Michigan Works! relocates Holland center
West Michigan Works! relocated its Holland service center to The Shops at Westshore at 12331 James St., Suite 130. The 14,903-square-foot space will continue to offer job seekers and employers throughout Ottawa County with services from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The previous office at 121 Clover St., where West Michigan Works! operated since 2005, closed its doors in late June. In August 2021, Grand Rapids Community College opened its GRCC Lakeshore Campus within The Shops at Westshore.
Fully-restored vintage '50s diner to host grand opening in Muskegon Thursday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bust out the poodle skirts, leather jackets and pomade because a fully-restored, historic ‘50s diner will make its big debut in Muskegon Thursday. 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek of the vintage space Wednesday morning. We followed along last November as Pal’s Diner...
Novelist Nora Roberts’ large donation part of $250K for library defunded in LGBTQ book controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A fundraiser for an embattled West Michigan library that was defunded amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials has met its goal thanks in part to a substantial donation from bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts. The GoFundMe campaign for Patmos Library in Jamestown Township has met...
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Behavioral fellow will help shape care model
The nation’s first emergency medicine behavioral health fellowship has its first fellow, Dr. Austin MacKenzie, who is practicing medicine in Grand Rapids. The fellowship is sponsored by Emergency Care Specialists (ECS), a physician-owned and -governed private practice specializing in all aspects of emergency care medicine. ECS is an independent group of more than 250 physicians and advanced care providers, established and operating out of Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
WOOD
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
John Ball Zoo saying farewell to koalas
If you're looking for something fun to do with over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see their koala's.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Label company receives permission for landfill diversion
A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
‘Narrow’ homes planned to jumpstart stalled Norton Shores development
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A stalled neighborhood development in Norton Shores will have a new owner and home sites that are half the size than originally planned. The Atwater Springs neighborhood is being purchased by the WheelFish Group, which says “narrow” homes are needed to combat rising construction costs.
Controversy inspires Banned Books Challenge at Grand Haven library
The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is hosting a Banned Books month in September promoting works that have been challenged or outright banned over the last 100 years.
