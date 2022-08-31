ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Gilbert inspires HOAP for young people

In a small office on 28th Street SE, a nonprofit helmed by founder and CEO Lakeshia Gilbert is offering underprivileged Grand Rapids youth fresh HOAP. HOAP, standing for Help Our Adolescents Prosper, is a small organization dedicated to helping young people trapped in abusive situations, struggling with unplanned pregnancies or cycles of poverty.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Meijer to debut new store concept

A local grocery retailer introduced a new and more convenient store concept. Walker-based Meijer on Thursday, Sept. 1, unveiled its plans for Meijer Grocery, a brick-and-mortar store meant to provide a simplified shopping experience and easier access to fresher foods. “Our customers know they can count on us for the...
WALKER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
City
Walker, MI
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
iheart.com

New LGBTQIA+ navigator position created at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health has announced the addition of a new position that is aimed at helping a specific population for those seeking medical care. Zoey O'Brien has been announced as the newly appointed LGBTQIA+ navigator. The goal of the new position is help curb the issue that members of the LGBTQIA+ community sometimes do not feel safe or welcomed by some in the health care industry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fast Casual

The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
BYRON CENTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Charity#The Santa Claus Girls#Turner Ave
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Suppliers Night set for September

Manufacturers and suppliers will come together for the sixth annual Precision Metalforming Association’s West Michigan Suppliers Night in Grand Rapids. Top metal-forming industry suppliers will showcase their capabilities and present the latest technologies to manufacturers at a West Michigan Suppliers Night from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at The Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: West Michigan Works! relocates Holland center

West Michigan Works! relocated its Holland service center to The Shops at Westshore at 12331 James St., Suite 130. The 14,903-square-foot space will continue to offer job seekers and employers throughout Ottawa County with services from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The previous office at 121 Clover St., where West Michigan Works! operated since 2005, closed its doors in late June. In August 2021, Grand Rapids Community College opened its GRCC Lakeshore Campus within The Shops at Westshore.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Behavioral fellow will help shape care model

The nation’s first emergency medicine behavioral health fellowship has its first fellow, Dr. Austin MacKenzie, who is practicing medicine in Grand Rapids. The fellowship is sponsored by Emergency Care Specialists (ECS), a physician-owned and -governed private practice specializing in all aspects of emergency care medicine. ECS is an independent group of more than 250 physicians and advanced care providers, established and operating out of Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Label company receives permission for landfill diversion

A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy