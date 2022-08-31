ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine's Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chuckey man faces multiple charges

Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Chuckey man, Charles Garland, on Tuesday. Garland is charged with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment after his alleged involvement in two incidents, according to a press release.
CHUCKEY, TN
supertalk929.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Cumberland woman charged with auto theft

A Cumberland woman is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking (auto) after allegedly being found inside a vehicle which had been reported stolen. Samantha Cox, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22, by Cumberland City Police. According to the citation, Cox stole a 2020 Ford Escape from a location on...
CUMBERLAND, KY
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice

HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Photos of suspect in Wonderland shooting in JC released by police

The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of the potential suspect who injured a worker early Sunday in a downtown shooting. The pictures show a black male wearing a trucker hat outside the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street and the vehicle that the suspect was driving–possibly silver Nissan sedan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly

A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash

A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
GLADE SPRING, VA
supertalk929.com

Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business

Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...

