wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
Johnson City Press
Chuckey man faces multiple charges
Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Chuckey man, Charles Garland, on Tuesday. Garland is charged with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment after his alleged involvement in two incidents, according to a press release.
supertalk929.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
harlanenterprise.net
Cumberland woman charged with auto theft
A Cumberland woman is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking (auto) after allegedly being found inside a vehicle which had been reported stolen. Samantha Cox, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22, by Cumberland City Police. According to the citation, Cox stole a 2020 Ford Escape from a location on...
Scott County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work detail
DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County authorities say they are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Corey Lee Harbor, an inmate at the Duffield Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office believes Harbor is trying to get out of the area and may be […]
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
TBI, Hawkins Co. joint investigation leads to 2 possible fentanyl arrests
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrests of two Church Hill men reportedly caught with 34 grams of a powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl. An arrest report from the HCSO named David Davis, 58, and Jackie Lynn […]
Victim of shooting outside downtown lounge says he was grazed by bullet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bouncer at the Wonderland Lounge and Grill in downtown Johnson City said he is lucky to be alive after an altercation turned into a shooting over the weekend. Johnson City police said they are looking for a man only identified in security camera pictures released Tuesday. A release from […]
Johnson City Press
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
Johnson City Press
“The person she was” - Classmates gather in Wise to remember domestic violence victim
WISE – The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of its own. Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic...
Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Photos of suspect in Wonderland shooting in JC released by police
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of the potential suspect who injured a worker early Sunday in a downtown shooting. The pictures show a black male wearing a trucker hat outside the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street and the vehicle that the suspect was driving–possibly silver Nissan sedan.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly
A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
wcyb.com
Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
my40.tv
Mother charged in connection with baby's death as investigation into house fire continues
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection to the death of her infant son, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ashley Grasty is charged with involuntary manslaughter. While it was initially reported that her 2-month-old boy died in a...
supertalk929.com
Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash
A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
wcyb.com
Sheriff Mike Fraley ready to make changes at Carter County Sheriff's Office
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — New management has taken over at the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Fraley took the oath of office - replacing previous Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. "It's been a long time coming," said Fraley. "January of last year we began the campaign. September 1st is finally...
supertalk929.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
