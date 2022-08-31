COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans had an up-and-down season last year, but the team is very motivated to do better this season. Perhaps the most motivated player on their roster is senior running back Rickie Dunn. His father, also named Rickie, was a star running back himself when he played for Hickman High School over 20 years ago. However, "Big Rick" was murdered in Columbia in 2014.

