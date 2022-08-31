ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return

Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company

It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired

During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle

There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
Debuts, Returns, And Exits

As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation

Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE

During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'

Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
Possible Spoiler on MJF Returning to AEW at All Out

Fans are still waiting to see MJF make his return to AEW TV as he hasn’t been seen since the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. During that episode, he did a work/shoot promo in which he vented his anger at the promotion, demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, and called him a mark. Since then, he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV, so fans are still waiting to see him.
Back To The Sea: AEW Unlikely To Renew Star’s Contract

Someone has to go. AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has a stacked roster with all kinds of wrestlers. There are so many different combinations to present the stars and some of those can make some very interesting matches. At the same time, sometimes a wrestler has to leave so room can be made for new stars. Now it seems like we are seeing another star make their exit.
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
Nick Aldis Took Pay Cut From NWA To Help The Company During The Pandemic

Nick Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, extending their long-time partnership together. The NWA saw massive turnover in roster since 2020 ahead of the pandemic. A few names have returned and the company was able to pick up Kylie Rae last Summer, a shot in the arm after many stars saw their deals expire with NWA during the pandemic. However, in the midst of the Nick Aldis-Billy Corgan media feud, Aldis noted that he accepted less money at one point to help NWA, which we confirmed.
