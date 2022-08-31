Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired
During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
PWMania
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE
During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
2022 Clash At The Castle Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre And Bianca Belair
WWE's Clash At The Castle is happening this weekend. Here's a breakdown of who will probably win each match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on MJF Returning to AEW at All Out
Fans are still waiting to see MJF make his return to AEW TV as he hasn’t been seen since the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. During that episode, he did a work/shoot promo in which he vented his anger at the promotion, demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, and called him a mark. Since then, he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV, so fans are still waiting to see him.
wrestlingrumors.net
Back To The Sea: AEW Unlikely To Renew Star’s Contract
Someone has to go. AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has a stacked roster with all kinds of wrestlers. There are so many different combinations to present the stars and some of those can make some very interesting matches. At the same time, sometimes a wrestler has to leave so room can be made for new stars. Now it seems like we are seeing another star make their exit.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler On Top WWE Personality Returning At Clash At The Castle 2022
Paul Heyman could be back on WWE programming soon. F4WOnline.com is reporting that the longtime WWE performer is in Cardiff, Wales for the Clash At The Castle 2022 special event on Saturday. Heyman has been off of television to sell the attack he suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar...
Bret Hart Attends, Elton John Tribute From Seth Rollins, Attendance Number | WWE Clash At The Castle FS
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE Clash at the Castle. - Bret Hart was in attendance. - WWE announced 62,296 fans attended WWE Clash at the Castle. - Seth Rollins paid tribute to Elton John. - Meanwhile, Matt Riddle paid tribute to Patrick Star. - Michael Cole mentioned...
Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rey Mysterio & Edge After Their Victory At WWE Clash At The Castle
Rey Mysterio and Edge almost stood tall, but Dominik Mysterio made sure that didn't happen. Rey Mysterio and Edge were able to knock off the team of Damian Priest and Edge in a tag match at WWE Clash At The Castle. At the conclusion of the match, Dominik Mysterio kicked Edge in the groin before delivering a clothesline to his father, Rey.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
Tyson Fury Knocks Austin Theory Stiff And Sings 'American Pie' At WWE Clash At The Castle
Austin Theory tried to interrupt another main event, but was once again stopped from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. With Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both down in their Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout at WWE Clash at the Castle, Theory hit the ring, looking to cash in.
Nick Aldis Took Pay Cut From NWA To Help The Company During The Pandemic
Nick Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, extending their long-time partnership together. The NWA saw massive turnover in roster since 2020 ahead of the pandemic. A few names have returned and the company was able to pick up Kylie Rae last Summer, a shot in the arm after many stars saw their deals expire with NWA during the pandemic. However, in the midst of the Nick Aldis-Billy Corgan media feud, Aldis noted that he accepted less money at one point to help NWA, which we confirmed.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0