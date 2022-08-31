ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

9NEWS

16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
Outsider.com

Black Bear Killed After Attacking Person in Colorado

Recently, authorities were forced to put down a Colorado black bear after the animal attacked a local resident, leaving them with a serious arm injury. According to Out There Colorado, news of an early morning black bear attack broke on Wednesday, August 31st. The outlet states the initial report was received around 2 a.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene with personnel were called to Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

