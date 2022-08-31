Recently, authorities were forced to put down a Colorado black bear after the animal attacked a local resident, leaving them with a serious arm injury. According to Out There Colorado, news of an early morning black bear attack broke on Wednesday, August 31st. The outlet states the initial report was received around 2 a.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene with personnel were called to Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood.

