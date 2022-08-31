Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Related
skyhinews.com
Motivations unclear for man who reportedly threatened another man with a knife near Kremmling
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Aug. 12 on charges of fifth-degree felony for menacing and second-degree trespassing at River Ranch Mobile Home Park near Kremmling. According to a police affidavit, the man, Samuel I. M. Proctor, 22, of Kremmling, threatened another man with a knife. At...
Rollover kills 3 near 136th and Riverdale Road
A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result
Weld Co. deputies looking for suspects, vehicle after alleged road rage shooting
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday morning north of Platteville in what deputies are investigating as a road rage shooting.
16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver identified after fatal, wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died after driving the wrong way on I-25 before crashing into two other vehicles, has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado. On Sunday, Aug. 28, just before 2 a.m., […]
3 people arrested after nearby high school evacuated
A Boulder Valley School District school is being evacuated due to police activity.
Authorities investigate car theft, crash, barricaded person in Weld County
A person has barricaded themselves from authorities following a crash with a train in Weld County, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam
ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Thief Falls Flat On Face During Aurora Robbery
The homeowner says he 'couldn't stop laughing' at the robber's fall.
Man in custody after stealing truck, crash with train
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a stolen vehicle report that ended with a construction worker in custody.
KJCT8
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
Black Bear Killed After Attacking Person in Colorado
Recently, authorities were forced to put down a Colorado black bear after the animal attacked a local resident, leaving them with a serious arm injury. According to Out There Colorado, news of an early morning black bear attack broke on Wednesday, August 31st. The outlet states the initial report was received around 2 a.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene with personnel were called to Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man convicted of killing Aurora parents of five
An Aurora man was found guilty of killing the parents of five children after the couple tried to buy a car from the suspect in 2020.
Man accused of attacking two dogs in yard of Colorado town, killing one
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, they're on the hunt for a man who allegedly attacked two dogs in the town of Wellington, killing one and seriously injuring the other. The attack took place on the night of August 29 between 10:30 PM and 11:10 PM, with the two...
Video: Truck crashes into Denver convenience store
Video sent into the FOX31 newsroom shows the moments a truck crashed into a convenience near East Alameda Avenue and Dayton Street.
Driver rescued after SUV went off Trail Ridge Road, 500 feet down slope
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road was closed Friday — but not because of the weather. The high-altitude road through Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed Friday morning for the removal of a vehicle that was off road from an incident Thursday night. About 8:50 p.m., RMNP...
Long recovery ahead for 17-year-old girl shot outside Denver house party
The teen believes she was targeted based on messages her friends received, but investigators have told her otherwise. She's worried her concerns aren't being taken seriously.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigates break-in at Sugarloaf fire station
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Sugarloaf fire station. The break-in was discovered Tuesday morning at station 2.
Man found guilty of killing Aurora couple who responded to ad to buy car
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a man Wednesday who was charged in the 2020 killing of an Aurora couple who agreed to meet him to buy a car that turned out to be stolen. Kyree Brown, now 20, was charged with 13 counts related to the...
Thieves use pickup truck to smash into Denver convenience store
Police in Denver believe someone used a pickup truck to smash into a convenience store and steal goods. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. at Express Mini Market at 9660 East Alameda Avenue. That's close to Havana Street in southwest Denver. Authorities haven't revealed what was taken from the store.
Comments / 0