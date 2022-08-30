Read full article on original website
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
Things to do this week: Sept. 2-8
You’re probably looking for a way to escape this intolerable heat and we’ve got you covered. Cool down at one of the many festivals happening by the beach, catch a movie from an indie filmmaker or taste some of the best vegan ice cream in SoCal to beat the heat.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
L.A. Weekly
New Boosters That Target Omicron Variant Will Be Rolled Out In L.A.
Los Angeles County will administer newly authorized “bivalent boosters” that specifically target the omicron variant, starting Wednesday, September 7. The restructured bivalent (containing two different non-live SARS-CoV-2 strands) produced by both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday and were then recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles
I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.
welikela.com
Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This September [2022]
Things are heating up. And yes, we mean that in the literal sense but also… just lots of stuff to do!. This September in Los Angeles, you’ll find the L.A. Time Food Bowl, MASAFEST, Summer on 7th, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the L.A. Beer Fest, Americana in the Park, Valley Artisan Fest, Primavera Sound, Dino Fest at NHM, the Frogtown Artwalk, and MUCH more.
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
easyreadernews.com
Spot on – Savoring The Spot Restaurant
When Tonya Beaudet, and her late husband, Maurice, took over The Spot in 1981, it was one of three vegetarian/vegan restaurants in Los Angeles. “We closed on Tuesdays to visit LA’s only other two vegan restaurants, The Golden Temple next to the old Farmer’s Market; and Follow Your Heart Cafe, in the Valley,” Beaudet recalled.
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
mommypoppins.com
Free in September: Moon Festival, KidFest, and More Free Things To Do in Los Angeles with Kids
Free in September: Moon Festival, KidFest, and More Free Things To Do in Los Angeles with Kids. Just because school is in session doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of fun (and free) things to do in Los Angeles with kids this month. Save your money for those Halloween costumes, bags of Halloween candy, and a giant inflatable skeleton for your yard, because we have all sorts of ways to enjoy the city in September without dipping into your rainy day fund. Celebrate the harvest moon at a local festival, watch the Malibu 2XU triathlon, dance around at a free outdoor kids club, check out a museum you've never been to on a free admission day, or catch an outdoor movie or concert before the weather turns cold. With our guide, it's easy to make this a free and easy September to remember.
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
grimygoods.com
6 Labor Day Weekend Dance Parties in Los Angeles To Get Your Groove On
Looking to dance this Labor Day weekend in Los Angeles? You’ve come to the right place. As always, we’ve searched our inboxes, DMs and the interwebs to source the best Labor Day Weekend dance parties in L.A. From global bass and Brit pop, Latin rhythms, indie rock and house music — we found all the best dance parties popping off this Labor Day Weekend in L.A. So if you’re wondering, “where can I dance in Los Angeles this Labor Day weekend” — we got you baes.
smobserved.com
Two Largest Apartment Towers in Santa Monica Were Without Electrical Power Wednesday
8.31: Update electrical power was restored to the entire complex around 4 PM Wednesday. Electrical power was out in two towers at 2720 Nielson Way on Wednesday morning at 9 am, as Southern California Edison replaces transformers for the building. The outage had been scheduled and was not the result of any emergency, said workmen at the building.
