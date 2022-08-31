Read full article on original website
Family's ranch damaged, animals perish in Border 32 fire
As crews continue to battle the Border 32 fire in Dulzura, some families returned home Thursday to the damage left behind by the wildfire.
Harney Sushi Acquired by Owner of Popular Coffee Shop
Classic San Diego sushi joint enjoys new direction
Bumper sticker on truck leads to life changing kidney transplant
SAN DIEGO — A bumper sticker on the back of a truck lead to a life changing kidney transplant. In this Zevely Zone, I met the donor and recipient at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Asking a stranger for help can be difficult, especially when the request is a kidney. "I felt pretty rotten," said Annemieke Frost Hutchinson.
San Diego Dumpster Rental Company: Haul’n Off
If you’re starting a large construction project, chances are you’ll have some debris left over once everything is said and done. Instead of trying to figure out where to get rid of all that waste, why not let a local dumpster rental service do all the heavy lifting for you? Haul’n Off A reliable San Diego dumpster rental company can send you a container that’s capable of holding all your leftover construction materials. Once the job is complete, they will come pick up the dumpster as well. Renting a dumpster is an excellent way to save money while getting rid of all those piles of rubbish. Read on to learn how professional San Diego Dumpster Rental Company: Haul’n Off can help with your next Job or home improvement project.
Get ready for crowds: More people to travel this Labor Day weekend
SAN DIEGO — Millions of people are hitting the road, as well as the airport for Labor Day weekend. A recent survey from AAA found 32% of people plan to travel over the next few days, despite inflation, high gas prices, and flight delays. "Very excited! It's super pretty....
San Diego teen says Coronado High School staff bullied and harassed her for protesting against the mask mandate
CORONADO, Calif. — A junior at Coronado High School says teachers and administrators bullied and harassed her for six weeks as she protested the district's mask mandate, eventually forcing her to transfer high schools. In a new lawsuit, the girl and her mother, Nicole Ward, say Coronado Unified and...
A Delight of France Bakery Secures New Space to Relocate
Escondido Restaurant Setting the Scene for a Parisian Bakery Experience
How to maintain your AC unit yourself and when to call the professionals
SAN DIEGO — If you have air conditioning at home, you're probably using it to stay cool through this heat wave. But if you haven't given your air conditioner some TLC lately, it could end up costing you. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford called up ASI Hastings to walk through...
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
Dozens of homeless people forced out of Harborside Park in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now officially closed. Chula Vista Police showed up just after 7 am on August 31 and told dozens of homeless people who have been staying at the park to leave. Fences now surround the park’s exterior to keep them out.
Sycuan pow wow planned
A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.
Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home. Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
Beating the heat in Borrego Springs with temperatures over 110 degrees
SAN DIEGO — With a heat wave ramping up across San Diego County and rising temperatures from the coast to the inland valleys, CBS 8 sent our Brian White out to Borrego Springs, where this heat wave is hitting the hardest. “We were in Death Valley, and it was...
Home of the Month, 5157 Gordon Lane, Pacific Beach
Stunning brand new construction home with ocean views in the Kate Sessions neighborhood where tree-lined streets, extra-large lots, and gorgeous homes beckon. This home boasts over 5,000 square feet of interior living space, has 1,000 square feet of deck space, a 700 square foot 3-car garage, and is situated on a flat parcel of over 11,500 square feet with pool, spa, and space to play! A reverse floor plan offers corridor ocean views from the kitchen, family and dining room, and primary suite, and panoramic views are available from the expansive roof deck.
Kids Free San Diego Returns in October
Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
