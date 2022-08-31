What is Halbrand's game? Who is The Stranger? When are Bronwyn and Arondir going to kiss???. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2 left us with more questions than answers, and theories about where the show goes next are everywhere. The characters are spread all over Middle-earth, with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) leading the charge against Sauron – the sorcerer and right-hand man to Morgoth, the evil god who waged war on the Elves and pushed them from Valinor to Middle-earth. Galadriel is convinced that Sauron is still hiding in the shadows, despite the fact no one has seen or heard from him for a few hundred years.

