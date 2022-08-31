Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere: What's in the Dwarves' Box?
We asked showrunner Patrick McKay and actor Owain Arthur about the contents inside the Dwarves' box. [Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2.]. The premiere of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power left us...
7 Burning Questions About The Rings of Power Premiere Answered
What is Halbrand's game? Who is The Stranger? When are Bronwyn and Arondir going to kiss???. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2 left us with more questions than answers, and theories about where the show goes next are everywhere. The characters are spread all over Middle-earth, with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) leading the charge against Sauron – the sorcerer and right-hand man to Morgoth, the evil god who waged war on the Elves and pushed them from Valinor to Middle-earth. Galadriel is convinced that Sauron is still hiding in the shadows, despite the fact no one has seen or heard from him for a few hundred years.
What to Watch Tonight: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Begins Its Quest
September only means one thing around these parts: It's fall TV season. And the first day of September is all about The Lord of the Rings. Amazon's mega-pricey new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today at 9/8c (it's being released at the same time globally — head here for more timing information), and it's pretty good! One does not simply spend that much money without seeing some results, apparently. But if you're not a Lord of the Rings person (or even if you are), we also recommend Pantheon on AMC+, a cool new animated sci-fi show with a great cast.
Game of Thrones Cast: Where Are They Now
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.]. Game of Thrones is long over, but that doesn't mean your favorite actors have hung up their acting jerseys. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and the rest of the series' stars have been busy working on new projects. Find out what gigs and blockbuster hits the GoT gang has been seen in recently.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
