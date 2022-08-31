ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep volleyball: Rice Lake keys in on the details in straight set victory over Boyceville

By By Travis Nyhus
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

With an emphasis on the details the Rice Lake volleyball team got itself into a rhythm and bounced back from a disappointing opening weekend tournament to earn a straight set victory (25-13, 25-11, 25-10) in the Warriors' home opener on Tuesday night against Boyceville.

"Losing makes you humble," Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said of the UW-Stout Sprawl. "Humility is not a bad thing as long as it works constructively and not destructively. It’s a great group of kids, they have good team chemistry and to be able to sit down and talk about things and then to turn around and put it into play is huge."

Eliana Sheplee recorded 15 kills to lead the Warriors, while Isabelle Schmidt added 11. Ellie Pacholke chipped in four. Kendahl Babineau served 10 aces in the victory and Schmidt had three. The Warriors were led by 17 assists from Sydney Gay and 10 from Adaline Sheplee, who also had two blocks. Reese Aaby and Adaline Sheplee both had four digs to lead the way.

The Warriors (3-5) eased into each set but when they turned it on the Bulldogs were no match for them. Rice Lake had a 7-1 run to jump ahead 9-3 in the opening set but it remained relatively close until the Warriors scored seven of the final eight points, including the last five.

Set two was a battle early as Rice Lake trailed by a pair until Babineau took over. The senior recorded eight aces during a 14-0 run for the Warriors who pulled ahead 21-9. After a pair of points for Boyceville due Rice Lake errors the Warrior finished the Bulldogs off in the set with five straight as Eliana Sheplee pounded a free ball at the net into the floor for the final score.

"Once we get a lead it’s refreshing," Sommerfeld said. "I was happy for Kendahl especially because she struggled a little bit this weekend. She needed that for her and everyone was happy for her and that automatically generated a team thing for her. That was huge in more respects than the score."

Boyceville had the first three points of set three but Rice Lake came back with a pair of kills from Pacholke and another ace from Babineau to even the score. Ten of the next 12 points came from the Warriors and they took control.

Aaby went on to record Rice Lake's 17 ace of the match for the final point as the Warriors swept Boyceville. Rice Lake served at 88% with nearly a quarter of them aces. The Warriors had a hitting percentage of 37.8% in the victory.

Rice Lake gets Big Rivers Conference play underway Thursday at Eau Claire North.

"Our fundamentals were a whole lot stronger," Sommerfeld said of the win. "We’ve talked a lot about the little details of things. Their communication with each other, we’ve talked about that a lot since this weekend. I just think it’s all starting to resonate and we’re just starting to pull together a little bit more."

