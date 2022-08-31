ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Takeaways From Chargers' Initial 53-Man Roster

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuMqy_0hcVkArV00

Breaking down the Chargers' initial 53-man roster.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers finalized roster cuts on Tuesday, going from 80 players to 53.

With 27 players being waived or released, there's a lot to dissect in evaluating the Chargers' initial 53-man roster.

Here are five takeaways that are reflective of the team's roster moves:

Michael Bandy was a victim of the numbers game

The Chargers finished the preseason with Michael Bandy leading the team in receptions (18), receiving yards (172) and receiving touchdowns (2). Yet, his strong three-game performance wasn't enough to crack a spot on the Chargers roster.

With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter all in front of him, it was always going to be a tall order for Bandy from the jump. And in the end, the Chargers had to do what was in the best interest of the club – keep the five best pass-catching options.

"We felt like, the five that we kept, those were the right guys to keep," head coach Brandon Staley said following roster cuts. "I feel like all five of them had really quality training camps. I think that was the thing that really stood out to us. All five of those guys are improving. Mike and Keenan are leading the way for us."

The best ability is availability

There weren’t many surprising roster cuts on Tuesday, but the decision to waive second-year player Mark Webb was probably the biggest shocker. Webb, drafted last year in the sixth-round out of Georgia, has dealt with injuries for the greater part of his small time at the pro level.

“Certainly, it’s not an indictment on his talent or his ability. But, you have to be out there," Staley said of Webb. "We’re hoping to keep working with him, for sure. That's just part of the NFL. I think that if Mark can be out there on a consistent basis, then we know that he has a lot of the stuff that you’re looking for in the secondary.”

The best ability is availability, and unfortunately for Webb, he just hasn't been able to stay healthy enough. He missed 10 games last year as a rookie and has dealt with lingering injuries off-and-on throughout training camp. I'd expect Webb to be a priority practice squad signee for the Chargers.

Chargers confident at edge rusher with minimal depth

The Chargers only kept three true edge rushers: Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Chris Rumph. But the team feels that with two star pass rushers in Mack and Bosa coming off the edge, they're poised to take the bulk of the snaps, making the depth at the position not as worrisome.

“We feel good about the players that we have that can play in those positions, that maybe are not in the EDGE position group," Staley said. "I think we can borrow from a couple of other positions to fill in that spot. The reality is, my experience with premium edge players, is that they play over 80 percent of the time. If you take a look at any of the historically good tandems, they’re playing well over 80 percent, [maybe] more closer to 90 [percent], if you’re as good as Joey and Khalil."

Kyle Van Noy is another option the Chargers can utilize off the edge. While he's expected to serve the starting role at inside linebacker, Van Noy is a proven NFL pass rusher with steady production. Van Noy has has recorded at least five sacks or more in each of his last three seasons.

Every draft pick made the roster

The Chargers made eight selections in this year's draft and each one made the team. But that's not the case every year. There's times in which draft choices fall short of cracking the initial 53-man roster.

“I think that they have the makeup that we’re looking for, number one," Staley said of his 2022 draft class. "That’s what you’re after, is that they fit in with your football team. I felt like last year, we got off to a quality start with that group. I think that group is improving. Then, this group came right in and added a lot of competition, a lot of depth. They have a good head on their shoulders, and they have the right toughness, the right mindset for this."

Deane Leonard was about the only draftee where it was unclear if he would make the team. Ultimately, he did as the team opted to carry six cornerbacks on the roster.

Breiden Fehoko earns a role in the Chargers' competitive defensive line group

The interior defensive line group of the Chargers was a particularly deep unit. They kept six players and still, there were serviceable options that are worthy of making an NFL team, who were left on the outside looking in.

After being cut twice in his career beforehand, Breiden Fehoko has made the initial 53-man roster. He edged out Christian Covington, Joe Gaziano, Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill.

“He has a lot of the things that you look for in a football player; toughness, physicality," Staley said of Fehoko. "He’s really smart for a D-lineman, just in terms of how he can really be a general in the middle, be a commander."

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Costa Mesa
NBC Sports

Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022

Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Sherman boldly picks 49ers to win NFC West, Super Bowl

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and the 49ers are set to begin their quest to reach Super Bowl LVII and win the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. San Francisco has a team that can contend and was close to reaching Super Bowl LVI but fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. With the season starting next Thursday, predictions for the upcoming year are in full force.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys could get offensive line boost with Jason Peters

The dream of adding some offensive line help is alive and well at The Star. As the Dallas Cowboys continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of Week 1, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is at the team's facility for a physical. Meetings about a potential deal are expected to follow.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
164
Followers
519
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy