ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

This bubble bench purifies local air with 120 liters of algae water

It is green, it is slimy, and it produces a staggering 70% of oxygen in the atmosphere. Algae may not be the most glamorous of plants, but it uses photosynthesis to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which makes it an ideal candidate material for purifying air. Now, one designer thinks it could be used to make pollution-fighting street furniture.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Dishwashers#Supercharged#Superheated Steam#German#New Scientist
ScienceAlert

Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It

Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Identify Protein and Growth Hormone That Accelerate Plant Growth Under Sunlight and Heat

Plants are known for using sunlight, along with water and carbon dioxide, to produce oxygen into the atmosphere and create energy in the form of sugar. This process is called photosynthesis; it is by far the most important biological process that sustains life on Earth, and was responsible for the evolution of complex life forms from single-celled organisms billions of years ago.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
nypressnews.com

The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons

Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Scientists Have Discovered How To Recycle Wind Turbines Into Gummy Bears

From beer made using recycled sewage to seaweed transformed into bacon, the world of food and its burgeoning relationship with sustainability is ever-evolving. One of the latest unique and innovative approaches brimming with potential comes from scientists at Michigan State University. Inspired by the concept of a circular economy, which...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths

Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Simple Way to Produce Hydrogen From Water at Room Temperature

Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction, provided you can make use of existing supplies of post-consumer aluminum and gallium. In the new research, scientists describe a relatively simple method involving aluminum nanoparticles that are able to strip the oxygen from water molecules and leave hydrogen gas. The process yields large amounts of hydrogen, and it all works at room temperature. That removes one of...
CHEMISTRY
Healthline

Home Remedies for Kidney Stones: What Works?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Drinking plenty of fluids is a vital part of passing kidney stones and preventing new stones from forming. Not only does the liquid flush out toxins, but it also helps move stones and grit through your urinary tract.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy