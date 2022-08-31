Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
This bubble bench purifies local air with 120 liters of algae water
It is green, it is slimy, and it produces a staggering 70% of oxygen in the atmosphere. Algae may not be the most glamorous of plants, but it uses photosynthesis to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which makes it an ideal candidate material for purifying air. Now, one designer thinks it could be used to make pollution-fighting street furniture.
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It
Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
Look into the eyes of a Stone Age woman in this incredibly lifelike facial reconstruction
You can view the virtually reconstructed face of a woman who lived about 5,700 years ago in what is now Malaysia, now that researchers have put a face to a person whose full identity remains a mystery. A team of archaeologists from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) discovered the skeleton,...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Identify Protein and Growth Hormone That Accelerate Plant Growth Under Sunlight and Heat
Plants are known for using sunlight, along with water and carbon dioxide, to produce oxygen into the atmosphere and create energy in the form of sugar. This process is called photosynthesis; it is by far the most important biological process that sustains life on Earth, and was responsible for the evolution of complex life forms from single-celled organisms billions of years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
Scientists discover new technique that can destroy dangerous ‘forever chemicals’
In a major breakthrough, researchers have discovered a novel method to break down the dangerous "forever chemicals." A new method for decomposing some PFAS (forever chemicals) compounds could represent a major breakthrough in addressing widespread environmental contamination around the world, according to a news report published by The Guardian on Thursday.
Chinese astronauts successfully grew rice aboard the Tiangong space station
Chinese astronauts have successfully grown rice seedlings onboard the Tiangong space station. Experts said on Monday that this experiment could provide important information about how astronauts can grow food to support extended space journeys, according to China Daily. Even though prior rice experiments have been conducted in space, the one...
Fukushima Plants Showing 'Unusual Growing Patterns' as Residents Return
A radiation expert told Newsweek that a "vast region near the power plant" is still "significantly contaminated."
One of the largest deep-sea jellyfish in its genus has been discovered
If you are interested in marine biology, you may be familiar with the Atolla. It has a scarlet color and much longer tentacles, unlike other jellyfish. Researchers from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) discovered a new kind of Atolla 15 years ago, according to a paper published in Animal, a peer-reviewed journal, in March.
A solar storm to hit earth today, watch out for auroras
The world might be eagerly waiting for the launch of the Artemis I rocket today, but nature has its highlights to showcase, come rain or fuel leaks. Our planet is on Aurora alert after a coronal mass ejection that was let out last Friday is expected to reach us today, Space.com reported.
Food Beast
Scientists Have Discovered How To Recycle Wind Turbines Into Gummy Bears
From beer made using recycled sewage to seaweed transformed into bacon, the world of food and its burgeoning relationship with sustainability is ever-evolving. One of the latest unique and innovative approaches brimming with potential comes from scientists at Michigan State University. Inspired by the concept of a circular economy, which...
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
Scientists Find a Simple Way to Produce Hydrogen From Water at Room Temperature
Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction, provided you can make use of existing supplies of post-consumer aluminum and gallium. In the new research, scientists describe a relatively simple method involving aluminum nanoparticles that are able to strip the oxygen from water molecules and leave hydrogen gas. The process yields large amounts of hydrogen, and it all works at room temperature. That removes one of...
Healthline
Home Remedies for Kidney Stones: What Works?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Drinking plenty of fluids is a vital part of passing kidney stones and preventing new stones from forming. Not only does the liquid flush out toxins, but it also helps move stones and grit through your urinary tract.
Axe: The personal eVTOL of your dreams is now on pre-order
Pre-orders for the Axe, a two-seat personal eVTOL aircraft from London-based start-up SkyFly, are now open. The Axe is expected to start customer deliveries in 2024 and has high speeds of 100 mph (160 kph), a range of up to 200 miles (320 km), and a winged airframe. These 16.4...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0