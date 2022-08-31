Read full article on original website
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
FourKites Launches New Unified Customer Interface - The First Solution to Deliver End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility in a Single Platform
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data — across all modes — providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/ FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface - the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)
pharmacytimes.com
Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 2: Abusive PBM Practices and Tools for Providers to Combat Them
An overview of the legal and business tools available to community, specialty, hospital, and health-system pharmacies in seeking to maintain payer network access and combat abusive practices. In part 1 of this series, titled “Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 1: The...
pharmacytimes.com
Daily OTC Pearl: BleedCEASE
BleedCEASE is intended to stop bleeding from cuts and nosebleeds. BleedCEASE comes in 5-count sterile packings. BleedCEASE uses natural fiber to release calcium, a clotting factor, upon contact with blood. The calcium accelerates the clotting process and continues to be released until the bleeding has stopped. Apply to the affected...
Comments / 0