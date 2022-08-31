ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FourKites Launches New Unified Customer Interface - The First Solution to Deliver End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility in a Single Platform

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data — across all modes — providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/ FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface - the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
pharmacytimes.com

Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 2: Abusive PBM Practices and Tools for Providers to Combat Them

An overview of the legal and business tools available to community, specialty, hospital, and health-system pharmacies in seeking to maintain payer network access and combat abusive practices. In part 1 of this series, titled “Considerations for Maintaining Payer Network Access in the World of Vertical Integration – Part 1: The...
ECONOMY
pharmacytimes.com

Daily OTC Pearl: BleedCEASE

BleedCEASE is intended to stop bleeding from cuts and nosebleeds. BleedCEASE comes in 5-count sterile packings. BleedCEASE uses natural fiber to release calcium, a clotting factor, upon contact with blood. The calcium accelerates the clotting process and continues to be released until the bleeding has stopped. Apply to the affected...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy