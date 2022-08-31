Read full article on original website
Amazon Reports ‘The Rings of Power’ Landed 25 Million Viewers for Service’s Biggest Premiere Ever
When “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” began streaming on Amazon Prime this week, everyone knew that expectations were high. The billion-dollar series is reportedly the most expensive television show ever produced, and in many ways, Amazon’s status in the so-called streaming wars was contingent on the show’s success. On top of that, the series would inevitably face comparisons to Peter Jackson’s beloved “Lord of the Rings” films (especially considering Jackson’s claims that the show ghosted him). In short, the series didn’t just have to be a hit. It had to be a blockbuster. And that’s exactly what...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers in First Day, Amazon Says
Amazon broke a long-held precedent Saturday by revealing viewership data for a Prime Video series for the first time ever, making the exception on remaining tight-lipped about its internal TV ratings for its big-budget “The Lord of the Rings” TV series. According to the e-commerce giant, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was viewed by 25 million viewers globally over the initial 24 hours that the TV series’ first two episodes were available for streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories. Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” debuted globally Sept. 1/Sept. 2, depending on what territory...
