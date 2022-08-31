Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer
A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winnie the Pooh Goes on a Murderous Rampage in the Trailer for Childhood-Ruining ‘Blood and Honey’
Remember those halcyon days when the scariest thing about Winnie the Pooh was that he doesn’t wear pants? Get ready for your childhood to get mass-murdered: The trailer for the much-anticipated horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has dropped, and it has plenty of the latter. When...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’
You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy
J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
AOL Corp
Director is 'not condoning anything' but Ezra Miller will still appear in 'Daliland'
Ezra Miller has survived the chopping block once again. Director Mary Harron said the actor's role in “Dalíland," which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, was not diminished following their recent legal troubles that include two arrests in Hawaii and a protective order in North Dakota over the past few months and an investigation and a felony burglary charge in their home state of Vermont over the past few weeks.
She-Hulk introduces a surprise new Marvel group – and fans think they know who is leading them
Four new villains make their MCU debuts
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
Polygon
This Lord of the Rings Middle-earth map can help you navigate The Rings of Power
J.R.R. Tolkien didn’t just love maps — he ascribed the entire world-building success of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to his cartographical exercises. And it’s no surprise that the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power honors Tolkien’s achievement in rendering Middle-earth in map form.
‘Rings of Power’: Every Episode 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Easter Egg
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and you might have some questions about where, exactly, in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings this story comes from. After all, these events are set in the same fictional universe as the Lord of the Rings movies, but they feature only a few of the same characters, none of the same actors, and a totally different story. As it turns out, the show only has the rights to adapt certain Tolkien books, which means The Rings of Power can only reference specific aspects of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. That explains why some aspects of the books are present, while others are ignored.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
Comments / 0