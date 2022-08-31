Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
The largest concentrations of pheasants in the state are in northwest Iowa. The smallest are in the southwest.
Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains
The worst drought in northwest Iowa was relatively unchanged in the Drought Monitor’s latest report on Thursday.
KETV.com
Plan on being outdoors for Labor Day weekend? Here's what to expect for weather in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — The weather in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be fantastic for any outdoor plans during the long holiday weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with tons of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip down into the upper 50s...
KCCI.com
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
KCCI.com
Cooler and drier pattern on the way to Central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. We had a few isolated to widely scattered storms overnight across parts of our area. Coverage didn't materialize as much as anticipated due to a lack of forcing, but for the few that did receive rain--hopefully you enjoyed it because chances are not looking great for the next week. Some lingering clouds are expected today with a breezy north wind helping to transport cooler air into our region. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy--with more overcast conditions probable for Central and Southeast portions of Iowa. These clouds will linger for a good part of Sunday which will help to keep temperatures down into the mid 70s for most. We keep a very low chance for precipitation over our far southeast counties as the cold front that passed through on Saturday ultimately stalls out and a cutoff low pressure forms keeping these low precipitation chances in proximity for our far southeast zones.
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says stock up on water
As a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi unfolds, it raises questions about preparedness among Iowa and Nebraska households.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
KCCI.com
More sun and heat Friday in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A batch of clouds and some isolated showers/spotty storms were able to form over southwest Iowa this afternoon, but these will likely dissipate into the evening. Overall, clouds will be traveling eastward out of central Iowa into early Friday morning. We'll likely see more sunshine tomorrow than today, so temperatures will be able to climb better, topping 90° in many spots.
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The First Time Storm Complex Was Called "Derecho" & How It Is Connected to Our Area
Local Weather History: The First Time Storm Complex Was Called "Derecho" & How It Is Connected to Our Area. Dr. Gustavus Detlef Hindrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa & founder of the state's first weather service, discovered an unusually intense, widespread windstorm in 1877 that struck Iowa. He published results of the storm later in the Weather Research Journal in 1888. He coined the term "derecho", which means "straight" in Spanish, referring to the uni-directional wind pattern damage across entire central part of the state that was exceptional due to the scope & intensity in the damage. This brought about this special designation.
superhits1027.com
Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa
AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
kiwaradio.com
West Nile Discovered In Mosquitoes In Iowa
Ames, Iowa — A couple of cities in Iowa have found West Nile infected mosquitoes in their monitoring traps. Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says August and September are generally the peak months for the disease. Ames and Des Moines announced they have found mosquitoes with West Nile....
Iowa astronaut sees Artemis setbacks as a step forward
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It may be the second scrubbing for the Artemis I launch in a week but NASA officials said it’s actually a sign of progress. Early Saturday teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Astronaut and Iowa native […]
weareiowa.com
Charges dismissed for Gage Walter in Iowa
27-year-old Gage Walter was originally charged in Iowa with possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. The charges against him in Nebraska still stand.
Equipment Company Gets Iowans Thinking About Winter Snow
Take a construction site and then look at a barn. A lot of the equipment you see overlaps with each other. Bobcat has been making equipment for over 60 years, starting with the basic skid-steer loader to expanding its product line to where it is today. We have our compact...
