Iowa State

Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
Cooler and drier pattern on the way to Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. We had a few isolated to widely scattered storms overnight across parts of our area. Coverage didn't materialize as much as anticipated due to a lack of forcing, but for the few that did receive rain--hopefully you enjoyed it because chances are not looking great for the next week. Some lingering clouds are expected today with a breezy north wind helping to transport cooler air into our region. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy--with more overcast conditions probable for Central and Southeast portions of Iowa. These clouds will linger for a good part of Sunday which will help to keep temperatures down into the mid 70s for most. We keep a very low chance for precipitation over our far southeast counties as the cold front that passed through on Saturday ultimately stalls out and a cutoff low pressure forms keeping these low precipitation chances in proximity for our far southeast zones.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
More sun and heat Friday in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A batch of clouds and some isolated showers/spotty storms were able to form over southwest Iowa this afternoon, but these will likely dissipate into the evening. Overall, clouds will be traveling eastward out of central Iowa into early Friday morning. We'll likely see more sunshine tomorrow than today, so temperatures will be able to climb better, topping 90° in many spots.
Local Weather History: The First Time Storm Complex Was Called "Derecho" & How It Is Connected to Our Area

Local Weather History: The First Time Storm Complex Was Called "Derecho" & How It Is Connected to Our Area. Dr. Gustavus Detlef Hindrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa & founder of the state's first weather service, discovered an unusually intense, widespread windstorm in 1877 that struck Iowa. He published results of the storm later in the Weather Research Journal in 1888. He coined the term "derecho", which means "straight" in Spanish, referring to the uni-directional wind pattern damage across entire central part of the state that was exceptional due to the scope & intensity in the damage. This brought about this special designation.
Disease deadly to rabbits discovered for first time in Iowa

AMES — A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their...
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
West Nile Discovered In Mosquitoes In Iowa

Ames, Iowa — A couple of cities in Iowa have found West Nile infected mosquitoes in their monitoring traps. Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says August and September are generally the peak months for the disease. Ames and Des Moines announced they have found mosquitoes with West Nile....
Iowa astronaut sees Artemis setbacks as a step forward

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It may be the second scrubbing for the Artemis I launch in a week but NASA officials said it’s actually a sign of progress. Early Saturday teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Astronaut and Iowa native […]
