DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
Ron DeSantis Is Mounting An Ideological Revolution Inside Florida School Boards
In 18 counties across the state, the Trump wanna-be is backing far-right candidates that seek to mount a culture war inside Florida schools.
DeSantis files motion to dismiss Warren lawsuit challenging suspension
Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren on Friday evening.
Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years
There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Draws Criticism For Prosecutor Suspension
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors, and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional
How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida
Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
Nikki Fried reflects on defeat in Democratic gubernatorial primary
Florida’s only Democrat serving statewide office is counting down the days until her term’s conclusion. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will leave her post at the end of the year.
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Osceola County leaders to dedicate new funding toward development of NeoCity
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded Osceola County $50.8 million as one of 21 recipients of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. On Friday, Osceola County leaders discussed updates on NeoCity. Osceola County has plans of bringing new innovations and technological...
Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict
Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
‘Illegal voting must be willful:’ Voter fraud accusations could face legal hurdle, Florida senator says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There is more evidence the state’s case against 20 people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face a legal hurdle. A News 6 investigation revealed the Lake County State Attorney’s Office had a lack of evidence to file charges against six people accused of the same crime.
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state has issued a new Florida Civic Literacy Examination to assess how well public school students understand what’s called “civic literacy.” Kids in a U.S. government course are required to take the new exam that covers everything from landmark Supreme Court cases to influential documents in American history to basic principles about how government […] The post Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Only 37% of Florida students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam, so we challenged adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only 37% of Florida high school students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam last school year. In Duval, scores were even lower. We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
