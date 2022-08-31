Read full article on original website
themadisonian.net
Cowper Hired as MCHS Principal
Many new changes are in progress at Madison Consolidated High School, and one significant alteration is hiring the new MCHS principal, Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. On August 8th, Madison Schools interviewed five candidates for the MCHS principal position. On August 11th, Cowper was offered the job and immediately accepted it. Cowper was officially approved at the MCS district board meeting on August 17th.
wdrb.com
Madison school resource officer resigns amid investigation into reported misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana has resigned. Tim Armstrong is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana. The district said he resigned on Tuesday from the SRO job and as the varsity baseball head coach. The district...
953wiki.com
Norton KDH Medical Explorers returns for 2022-23 school year
MADISON, Ind. - Norton King's Daughters' Health will host a welcome event for its 2022-23 Medical Explorers program at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 in the Oak Conference Rooms of the main hospital, located at 1373 East SR 62 in Madison. Medical Explorers is open to all high school...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville High School football game
JEFFERSONVILE, In. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game. The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an...
Wave 3
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
Wave 3
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only one day after cell phone video showed him boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatening the students, the man responsible apologized for his actions. “I wanted to clear up everything that was said and apologize to everybody that I offended, all the kids...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Mayor swears in new officer Josh Turner
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, Mitchell Mayor JD England swore in the Mitchell Police Department’s newest officer Josh Turner. Josh’s daughter and parents attended the swear-in ceremony. City officials are excited to have Turner as a member of the police department. The department now has 7 full-time officers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Updated: 10 hours...
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia
The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Batesville, Indiana couple is accused of stealing from a family member diagnosed with dementia. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide are charged with theft over $50,000 and exploitation of an endangered adult. The charges arose from a 2018 guardianship case opened for Shouna’s...
themadisonian.net
Leaky Roof Dampens the Beginning of the School Year
Students attending MCHS Shannon Barger’s classes during the 2021-2022 school year likely discussed the looming water spot spreading on his ceiling tiles. Thus the news that his tiles collapsed during the summer was less than surprising, yet that is just the surface of this water issue. The falling water-stained tiles incident has become commonplace in the A wing of Madison Consolidated High School. These roof leaks have not only caused damage to the ceilings of MCHS but it has also caused flooding and damage in multiple areas.
eaglecountryonline.com
Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit
The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
Wave 3
Shooting victim’s family grieves for his 2-year-old daughter
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department said 25-year-old Dajour Drones was shot and killed Early Thursday morning near his home on Beechwood Avenue. ”Nobody is ever going to understand what he meant to us,” Sheryle Wilson, Drones’ sister said. There are still a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
wslmradio.com
Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem
Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Baptist Health Floyd New Albany. Born May 2, 1960 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sue (Crane) Jones. She had been a life resident of Washington County, was a 1978...
