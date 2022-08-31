ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Cowper Hired as MCHS Principal

Many new changes are in progress at Madison Consolidated High School, and one significant alteration is hiring the new MCHS principal, Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. On August 8th, Madison Schools interviewed five candidates for the MCHS principal position. On August 11th, Cowper was offered the job and immediately accepted it. Cowper was officially approved at the MCS district board meeting on August 17th.
MADISON, IN
Norton KDH Medical Explorers returns for 2022-23 school year

MADISON, Ind. - Norton King's Daughters' Health will host a welcome event for its 2022-23 Medical Explorers program at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 in the Oak Conference Rooms of the main hospital, located at 1373 East SR 62 in Madison. Medical Explorers is open to all high school...
MADISON, IN
Madison, IN
Madison, IN
Education
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mitchell Mayor swears in new officer Josh Turner

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, Mitchell Mayor JD England swore in the Mitchell Police Department’s newest officer Josh Turner. Josh’s daughter and parents attended the swear-in ceremony. City officials are excited to have Turner as a member of the police department. The department now has 7 full-time officers...
MITCHELL, IN
Tim Armstrong
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Leaky Roof Dampens the Beginning of the School Year

Students attending MCHS Shannon Barger’s classes during the 2021-2022 school year likely discussed the looming water spot spreading on his ceiling tiles. Thus the news that his tiles collapsed during the summer was less than surprising, yet that is just the surface of this water issue. The falling water-stained tiles incident has become commonplace in the A wing of Madison Consolidated High School. These roof leaks have not only caused damage to the ceilings of MCHS but it has also caused flooding and damage in multiple areas.
MADISON, IN
Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit

The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Shooting victim’s family grieves for his 2-year-old daughter

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department said 25-year-old Dajour Drones was shot and killed Early Thursday morning near his home on Beechwood Avenue. ”Nobody is ever going to understand what he meant to us,” Sheryle Wilson, Drones’ sister said. There are still a lot...
NEW ALBANY, IN
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem

Brenda K. Hattabaugh, age 62 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Baptist Health Floyd New Albany. Born May 2, 1960 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sue (Crane) Jones. She had been a life resident of Washington County, was a 1978...
SALEM, IN

