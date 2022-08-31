Students attending MCHS Shannon Barger’s classes during the 2021-2022 school year likely discussed the looming water spot spreading on his ceiling tiles. Thus the news that his tiles collapsed during the summer was less than surprising, yet that is just the surface of this water issue. The falling water-stained tiles incident has become commonplace in the A wing of Madison Consolidated High School. These roof leaks have not only caused damage to the ceilings of MCHS but it has also caused flooding and damage in multiple areas.

MADISON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO