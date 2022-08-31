ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Midland Blooms Season Ending

After a beautiful display of red petunias all summer, the 32nd Midland Blooms season is coming to an end. The Midland Business Alliance (MBA) and the Midland Blooms Planning Committee thanks the community for their support and commitment to Midland Blooms. To showcase the flowers in their best condition and...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kisswtlz.com

Midland Fire Department Names New Fire Marshal

The City of Midland announced that John Jurek has been promoted to the position of Fire Marshal effective Monday August 29th. The Fire Marshal’s responsibilities include performing fire safety inspections, reviewing plans for new construction projects, working to educate the public on fire safety, and more. Jurek joined the...
MIDLAND, MI
kisswtlz.com

Beaches Closed Due to Contamination

A number of beaches across the state have been closed or restricted because of water quality issues. Testing has shown bacteria levels that make the water unsafe for full body contact. The affected beaches include Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County, which is under a contamination advisory. Lakeview Waterfront Park...
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting

The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.
BAY COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Mt. Pleasant Under a Boil Water Advisory

The city of Mount Pleasant has issued a boil water advisory for residents. The advisory comes after the city detected a problem with the treatment system at the water plant. Due to operator error, high turbidity water passed through the filters and entered the distribution system. To correct the mistake, officials at the plant have added chlorine to the water. Customers may see discoloration in their water or smell a chlorine odor. Testing of the water will take place today and tomorrow.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

