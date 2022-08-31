Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WebXtra: Tyler school teacher transforms classroom into ‘operating room’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Three Lakes Middle School math teacher got creative and transformed her classroom into an operating room. to introduce students to the order of operations. Tristan Arrington teaches 6th grade level math and her student Khloe Jester shared her enthusiasm for her teacher’s idea.
CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus. A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child. "He told her he's shoot her...
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19 year old
A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Tyler ISD: High school student could face charges after weapon found inside their backpack
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High School student could face charges after Tyler ISD said a weapon was found in their backpack on Tuesday. In a letter to parents, Tyler High Principal Claude Lane said after searching the student's backpack, they located a weapon "with no immediate threats to students" and the student was detained.
Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines confirmed that the weapon found was a gun. “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and […]
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
inforney.com
Tyler High School student detained after firearm found in backpack
A Tyler High School student was taken into custody and removed from campus after a firearm was found in the student’s backpack, district officials said Wednesday. In a letter to families, Principal Claude Lane said a staff member on Tuesday reported a student “might have a weapon on campus.” School officials and Tyler ISD police investigated, and the student was removed from the classroom and searched.
Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’
Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
Tyler cookie store holds fundraiser benefitting family of employee who died in crash
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
Brownsboro ISD School Bond
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Tyler Crumbl Cookies to host fundraiser for employee killed in car crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2 for Molly Reck, one of their Crumbl Crew members who passed away in an auto-accident on Aug. 17. All proceeds made that day will be donated to the family. Community members are invited to attend the fundraiser. “Crumbl’s […]
Retiring After 40 years
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
