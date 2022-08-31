Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Cold Cave – “Godstar” (Psychic TV Cover)
Gothed-out synth-punkers Cold Cave seem to operate on their own timetable. We won’t hear from them for years, and then they’ll suddenly pop up with a bunch of new bangers. They seem to be entirely done with releasing full-length albums — it’s been more than a decade since Cherish The Light Years — but their 2021 EP Fate In Seven Lessons was good enough to appear in our Album Of The Week column. Now, with a few live shows coming up, Cold Cave have released a new standalone single, and it’s a cover.
Bauhaus Cancels North American Tour Dates as Peter Murphy Goes to Rehab
Bauhaus has cancelled its string of upcoming fall North American tour dates after the group’s Peter Murphy enters rehab. The band had been slated to tour the continent in September but those shows have now been nixed as the band’s vocalist has chosen to change things that needed changing.
Corey Taylor Discusses the ‘Drama’ Behind Stone Sour’s Current Hiatus
Corey Taylor addressed Stone Sour's ongoing "indefinite hiatus" in a new interview with rock radio host Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week. During the chat, the rock and metal singer indicated that "drama" between Stone Sour members played a part in the respite. Not to mention, "the solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest," Taylor explained.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Popculture
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
Tinariwen Announce New Reissues of Three Albums
Tinariwen—the Tuareg musicians’ collective from Mali—have announced a series of reissues from Wedge Records and Craft Recordings. Wedge will be reissuing the group’s previously limited release from 1992, Kel Tinariwen, while Craft will release new versions of 2007’s Aman Iman: Water Is Life and 2009’s Imidiwan: Companions. Each release is due out November 4.
Stereogum
Young Jesus – “Rose Eater”
Earlier in August, Los Angeles’ Young Jesus announced a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16 via Saddle Creek. John Rossiter & Co. have already shared a lead single with Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin called “Ocean,” and now they’re sharing a second and final single before the album’s release. It’s a grandiose, operatic song called “Rose Eater.”
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Pure Bathing Culture – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M. Cover)
We haven’t heard too much from ethereal dream-poppers Pure Bathing Culture since they covered the Blue Nile’s 1989 album Hats in 2020. Also in 2020 Portland’s Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman released an EP, Carrido. Well, today they’re back. For Bandcamp Friday, Pure Bathing Culture are sharing a diaphanous cover of R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People classic “Nightswimming.” “We had an absolutely magical time together recording it at our home studio this week,” the band shared with Stereogum over email. “It was so fun to dig into such a special song.”
Complex
Pi’erre Bourne Celebrates Release of ‘Good Movie’ Album With “Where You Going” Video
More than a year after the release of his last full-length solo project, Pi’erre Bourne returns with his new album, Good Movie. In tandem with the release, Pi’erre has shared the music video for one of the LP’s standout tracks, “Where You Going.” The 23-track project includes the previously released single “Good Movie,” as well as guest appearances from Young Nudy (“Moving Too Fast”) and Don Toliver (“Psane”). Good Movie marks Pi’erre’s first project since last December, when he joined forces with TM88 for their collaborative effort Yo!88.
Stereogum
TOBACCO – “Bitch Ass Moon”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the psychedelic Pittsburgh experimentalists Black Moth Super Rainbow, but leader Tom Fec’s solo project TOBACCO still appears to be going strong. Last year, TOBACCO released the album Fucked Up Friends 3, the latest installment in a long-running series. Today, TOBACCO has also dropped a new track with the evocative title “Bitch Ass Moon.”
Stereogum
Beaches & Canyons
One of electronic music’s essential tools is the mixer, where the slider on the box takes you from 0 to 10. Move it all the way down and you get silence, and you’re listening only to the hum of the room. Move it to the maximum and you get violence and destruction, broken speakers and shattered eardrums and damaged psyches. Then there’s the crossfader, where you blend two signals in varying proportions. Put some gnarly overdriven brown noise with chopped-off square waves in one channel and then, say, the lulling sound of a child’s music box turning slowly in the other, and you get a vast range of feeling that can be managed by sliding a fader from left to right.
Stereogum
Lil Baby – “Detox”
Lil Baby has announced the follow-up to 2020’s mega-huge My Turn. It’s called It’s Only Me, and it’s coming in October. The announcement arrives just hours after the release of new single “Detox,” a produced-by-committee trap number that meshes well with his Auto-Tuned bluesy quiver. “One life, two kids, three houses, 4 Gang, five hundred for a show/ Six rings, MJ, seven days, n****s weak, eight cars I don’t drive,” he raps. “Nine time out of ten I’ma be the one to win/ Runnin’ up a lot of shit, gotta get ’em ‘fore the summer end.” In the video, Baby boxes, oversees a yoga class, supervises an office, and generally asserts the authority you’d expect from one of the most popular rappers in the world. Watch below.
YOGA・
Listen to brand new Ville Valo track Echolocate Your Love
"It’s a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy"
Complex
Premiere: Toronto TikTok Success Aqyila Keeps the Vibe Going on “Pressure”
After her viral TikTok hit “Vibe for Me” got people bobbing through the pandemic, Toronto R&B artist Aqyila is back with another track, this time the smooth “Pressure.”. The success of her bob-shaped wig dance on TikTok to “Vibe For Me (Bob For Me)” led to the...
Stereogum
Feist Drops Off Arcade Fire Tour, Addresses Allegations Against Win Butler
Leslie Feist has canceled her remaining performances opening for Arcade Fire and has issued a statement about the sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler. Feist was scheduled to open the European leg of Arcade Fire’s tour; she performed the first two nights in Dublin and donated all proceeds from her merch sales to Women’s Aid Dublin. Now she’s departing the tour.
Stereogum
Shygirl – “Nike”
Later this month, the UK club-rap futurist Shygirl, a 2020-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, will release her long-awaited full-length debut Nymph. Shygirl has already shared the early singles “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” and “Coochie (a bedtime story).” Today, she’s shared one last single before the album arrives.
L.A. punk heroes NOFX will wrap up 40-year run in 2023 where it all began
NOFX frontman Fat Mike says the punk-rock band, which formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, will play its final shows next year: 'It's been an amazing run.'
