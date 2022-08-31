One of electronic music’s essential tools is the mixer, where the slider on the box takes you from 0 to 10. Move it all the way down and you get silence, and you’re listening only to the hum of the room. Move it to the maximum and you get violence and destruction, broken speakers and shattered eardrums and damaged psyches. Then there’s the crossfader, where you blend two signals in varying proportions. Put some gnarly overdriven brown noise with chopped-off square waves in one channel and then, say, the lulling sound of a child’s music box turning slowly in the other, and you get a vast range of feeling that can be managed by sliding a fader from left to right.

