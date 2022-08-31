Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Central is hosting a Regional Economic Development Summit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited! The event is scheduled for October 4-5 in Downtown Alexandria. This will be an opportunity to be part of important and vibrant presentations, and a chance to join fellow leaders as we focus together on the future of our regional economy. Innovative keynote speakers including Todd Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio, who positions himself as the “arms dealer for the creative revolution,” President and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington, Garry Clark, as well as the Executive Director for Department of Public Transformation, Ashley Hanson of Minnesota will share their perspectives and insight during this 2-day event!
cenlanow.com
Down home Jamaican cuisine you need to taste in Leesville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Hey Cenla, how often have you wished your taste buds had the chance to entertain a wholesome, but adventurous meal? If you ever find yourself in Leesville, there exists a place called The Jamaican Spot. Located on South 5th Street, Romeo Thompson’s Jamaican homestyle meals fascinate the palette and share a piece of their hometown with Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Want to enjoy a safe Labor Day weekend? Review these safety reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Labor Day weekend, thousands of Americans are expected to take to local stores in search of specials and an average of 2.6 million passengers are likely to depart from U.S. airports on both Saturday and Sunday, according to a Washington Post report. As...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
Missing Louisiana woman with dementia found safe
Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for Gloria B. Frazier, 79.
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
brproud.com
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
kalb.com
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
These 11 Louisiana Haunted Houses and Trails Should Be On Your Halloween To-Do List
Make sure you are checking out these 11 Halloween haunted attractions and adding them to your spook list for the 2022 season.
KNOE TV8
Coca-Cola driver forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police in Louisiana are looking for suspects involved with the alleged kidnapping and attempted robbery of a Coca-Cola driver. It’s also believed they are involved in the carjacking of another person a short time later. The Alexandria Police Department said a Coca-Cola truck driver was...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
theadvocate.com
Should Louisiana have to pay bars for shutting them down during COVID pandemic?
An appellate court has ruled that a Baton Rouge judge too quickly dismissed a lawsuit filed by about 20 bar owners against Gov. John Bel Edwards after he issued executive orders closing bars or restricting their operations in an attempt to control the spread of COVID. The 1st Circuit Court...
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
cenlanow.com
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
kalb.com
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
The Northwestern State Demons hop on a plane in less than 24 hours to travel to their season opener against the number two team in the FCS, the University of Montana Grizzlies. |. As the number of lives lost to overdoses grows each year, people around the world continue to...
Truck driver safe after he was hijacked in Alexandria
The man and his Coca Cola truck were briefly held by two armed men; a little while later another vehicle was stolen and police think the two incidents may be related.
