Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
Murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man convicted in a 2019 murder will spend life in prison. A Shawnee County judge Friday sentenced Larry Huggins III to life without parole for the murder of 15-year-old Owen Hughes. Huggins was convicted in May of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and...
Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison. According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.
Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hung jury has been declared in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court. Jurors announced their decision Thursday in a fourth-floor courtroom in the sixth day of their deliberations. One juror told 13 NEWS that throughout deliberations the jury was mostly evenly...
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday. The jury is...
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found...
Child, staff member hit by vehicle at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary School were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, who was at the school for pickup suffered an unknown medical...
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon. Crews arrived to the home, located in the 616 of SE Leland St. shortly after 3 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the fire had progressed inside the home for some time prior to crews getting on scene.
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
State Board of Canvassers certifies State election results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Board of Canvassers certified the results from the State’s Primary Election. Secretary of State Scott Schawb, along with Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, finished certifying those results around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The Secretary of State’s Office said 939,371 ballots were...
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident. The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were...
70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Gov. proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the Sunflower State. To raise awareness and educate Kansans about suicide prevention, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Sept. 1, she proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month in the Sunflower State as part of the larger National Alliance on Mental Illness campaign, “Together for Mental Health.”
