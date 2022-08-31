EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison. According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO