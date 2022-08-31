Read full article on original website
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
Stereogum
Editors – “Vibe”
Next month, UK rockers Editors are set to release EBM, their first full-length project with Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass. The band has already shared a smattering of singles, including “Heart Attack,” “Karma Climb,” and “Kiss.” Now, Editors are back with an ominous-sounding party anthem, appropriately titled “Vibe.”
Stereogum
Balming Tiger – “Sexy Nukim” (Feat. RM From BTS)
Ever since BTS announced they were taking a break back in June, the different members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have been steadily branching out. J-Hope released a solo album Jack In The Box in July, and V joined the docuseries In The Soop: Friendcation. Now, BTS leader RM has teamed up with the South Korean music collective Balming Tiger for a new song called “Sexy Nukim.”
Stereogum
Young Jesus – “Rose Eater”
Earlier in August, Los Angeles’ Young Jesus announced a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16 via Saddle Creek. John Rossiter & Co. have already shared a lead single with Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin called “Ocean,” and now they’re sharing a second and final single before the album’s release. It’s a grandiose, operatic song called “Rose Eater.”
Stereogum
Stream The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Surprise Album Fourth Dimension Intervention
Pittsburgh rockers the Homeless Gospel Choir have surprise-released a whole new LP into the world. Fourth Dimension Intervention is the first Homeless Gospel Choir album to feature all five members and the first to be released on Don Giovanni. It splits the difference between snotty punk and heartland classic rock, with Derek Zanetti’s nasal narration leading the charge over chugging power chords and ambitious song structures. At times the album ventures far from that template, as on the noisy and intense “RIPOFF” or its sparse, folk-punk-ish follow-up “Cowpeople,” but more often than not this band serves up fist-pump music spiked with anxiety and fervor. When those guitars go soaring on “Sensitive Type” it’s hard not to get carried away.
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie Release Four New Songs Including A slowthai/Danny Brown Collab
Kai Campos and Dom Maker, the production duo known as Mount Kimbie, are back today with a pair of AA-side singles, each set of two produced by a different member of the group. These four new songs are presented as equals, but it’s hard not to focus on one track in particular, given the presence of indie-rap festival-killers slowthai and Danny Brown on the dissected boom-bap dream “In Your Eyes.” That track is paired with “a deities encore,” a showcase for the hotly tipped Dallas soul singer Liv.e that manages to feel icy and smoldering all at once. Maker handled the beats on those ones.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Cold Cave – “Godstar” (Psychic TV Cover)
Gothed-out synth-punkers Cold Cave seem to operate on their own timetable. We won’t hear from them for years, and then they’ll suddenly pop up with a bunch of new bangers. They seem to be entirely done with releasing full-length albums — it’s been more than a decade since Cherish The Light Years — but their 2021 EP Fate In Seven Lessons was good enough to appear in our Album Of The Week column. Now, with a few live shows coming up, Cold Cave have released a new standalone single, and it’s a cover.
Stereogum
TOBACCO – “Bitch Ass Moon”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the psychedelic Pittsburgh experimentalists Black Moth Super Rainbow, but leader Tom Fec’s solo project TOBACCO still appears to be going strong. Last year, TOBACCO released the album Fucked Up Friends 3, the latest installment in a long-running series. Today, TOBACCO has also dropped a new track with the evocative title “Bitch Ass Moon.”
Stereogum
Gang Of Youths Cancel North American Tour Dates
Gang Of Youths have cancelled a leg of the North American tour in support of their most recent album angel in realtime.. The dates were scheduled to take place in the second half of September. In a statement, bandleader Dave Le’aupepe chalked the cancelations up to exhaustion after a long...
Stereogum
Beaches & Canyons
One of electronic music’s essential tools is the mixer, where the slider on the box takes you from 0 to 10. Move it all the way down and you get silence, and you’re listening only to the hum of the room. Move it to the maximum and you get violence and destruction, broken speakers and shattered eardrums and damaged psyches. Then there’s the crossfader, where you blend two signals in varying proportions. Put some gnarly overdriven brown noise with chopped-off square waves in one channel and then, say, the lulling sound of a child’s music box turning slowly in the other, and you get a vast range of feeling that can be managed by sliding a fader from left to right.
Stereogum
S. Raekwon – “Tall”
This one’s a little bit confusing: The first track on S. Raekwon’s imminent I Like It When You Smile EP is called “Talk,” and the last one is called “Tall.” He shared “Talk” as the lead single, and today, one day before the project’s release, he’s got a video for “Tall.” You may think you’ve already clicked on an S. Raekwon song called “Tall,” but no. It was probably “Talk.” The words look the same, you see? Only one letter is different.
Stereogum
Nils Frahm – “Briefly”
Acclaimed German composer Nils Frahm announced his Music For Animals album in June by releasing lead single “Right Right Right.” Over the summer he dropped “Lemon Day,” and today he’s got another electronic ambient instrumental on deck. “Briefly” is the kind of thoughtful and dramatic instrumental music I’d expect to soundtrack some gritty detective work in a highbrow crime procedural; it’s all about tone and texture, but it moves with surprising urgency for an ambient track. Hear it below along with “Lemon Day.”
Stereogum
Suede – “That Boy On The Stage”
Britpop veterans Suede are just two weeks away from the release of their new album Autofiction. Today they’re teasing it with a new single, the third after “She Still Leads Me On” and “15 Again.” It’s a dark, glamorous, hard-hitting track called “That Boy On The Stage” (originally performed as “White Boy On A Stage” back in pre-pandemic times) and you can hear it unfold below.
‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice
It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
Stereogum
Robyn Hitchcock – “The Raging Muse”
The great British singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock, a man who’s been a rock ‘n’ roll cult hero since before most of us were born, is coming back next month with SHUFFLEMANIA!, his first new LP in five years. Hitchcock calls it his “proper pop album,” and he recorded it in different spots around the world during the pandemic era, getting help from friends and admirers like Brendan Benson and Johnny Marr. We’ve already posed first single “The Shuffle Man,” and now Hitchcock has also shared a new joint called “The Raging Muse.”
Alejandro G Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo’ Met With Warm Reception At Venice Premiere
Alejandro G Iñárritu‘s three-hour-long opus Bardo (False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) received a warm reception at its Venice Film Festival world premiere on Thursday night. Six minutes of applause began inside the Sala Grande as the credits rolled, with attendees standing for the Oscar winning filmmaker for about four of those. Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, Bardo is billed as a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships,...
Trailer Unveiled for Sébastien Lifshitz’s Venice-Bound ‘Casa Susanna’ (EXCLUSIVE)
PBS International has unveiled the trailer for “Casa Susanna,” Sébastien Lifshitz’s follow up to “Little Girl,” which is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori section. Produced by Agat Films, ARTE France and American Experience Films, in association with BBC Storyville, the documentary film will have its North American premiere at Toronto on Sept. 9. “Susanna” delivers a look at the underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men who found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York during the 1950’s and 1960’s. Known as Casa Susanna,...
tvinsider.com
‘From Scratch’ EP Previews a Moving Tale of Love & Loss in Zoe Saldaña Series
We haven’t cried so hard since the This Is Us finale!. Inspired by Eureka actress Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir of her multicultural romance with her late husband, Saro, Netflix’s From Scratch packs years of love and struggle, family drama and reconciliation, grief and healing into eight moving episodes.
'Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 26
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Mysterious Benedict Society will return for a second season in October. Disney+ shared a premiere date and trailer for Season 2 on Thursday. Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 26, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays. The Mysterious Benedict Society...
