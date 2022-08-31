ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
Oregon football injury report ahead of season-opener vs. Georgia

Oregon is a little over 24 hours away from one of the most highly-anticipated regular season games in program history. The No. 11 Ducks will face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Oregon will try for the second season in a row to upset a top-five opponent in a hostile road atmosphere after the Ducks topped No. 3 Ohio State at The Horse Shoe.
EUGENE, OR
