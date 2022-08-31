Read full article on original website
We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.
Oregon is a little over 24 hours away from one of the most highly-anticipated regular season games in program history. The No. 11 Ducks will face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Oregon will try for the second season in a row to upset a top-five opponent in a hostile road atmosphere after the Ducks topped No. 3 Ohio State at The Horse Shoe.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
With all eyes of the college football world watching, a doozy will be on tap on Saturday when the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks take on the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Join us for our college football odds series, where our Oregon-Georgia prediction and pick will be made. The Oregon Ducks […] The post College Football Odds: Oregon vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
