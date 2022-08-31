ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Examiner

The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers

Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Heading into Wisconsin's wild rice harvest, Ojibwe leaders work to guard against further declines

With the end of summer comes peak harvest time for Wisconsin wild rice, known as manoomin in Ojibwe. Despite declining wild rice populations, this year's harvest is expected to be "relatively average" across the northern part of the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. But what's average now is a sharp departure from harvests of the past.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
wnmufm.org

Michigan backing away from road work over Labor Day holiday

LANSING, MI— The state will make it easier for people to drive over this Labor Day weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and lifting lane restrictions on 96 of 162 road and bridge projects statewide. Friday through Tuesday morning,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin elections agency wants money to bolster confidence

MADISON, WI (AP)— Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency will be asking the GOP-controlled Legislature to create a new division designed to increase confidence in election results in the face of ongoing conspiracy theories and false claims of widespread fraud. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been under fire from...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Furniture Today

GXO Logistics to close Wisconsin facility, laying off 144

STURTEVANT, Wis. – Supply chain and logistics giant GXO Logistics will shut down a distribution facility in Wisconsin in September, laying off 144 employees. GXO told FreightWaves the closure is a result of a customer’s “strategic business decision to relocate its warehousing operations to northern Kentucky later this year to be in close proximity to its manufacturing.”
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Magnafici: Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals Ranked 2nd In The Nation For Quality Excellence

Wisconsin’s rural Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) were recently recognized as some of the best performing hospitals in the country for quality reporting and improved participation. Every year, the federal Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project measures the success of the country’s rural hospitals in meeting specific quality metrics. Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for its quality reporting and improvement rates for the calendar year 2022, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Wisconsin has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2015.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE

