The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers
Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
wpr.org
Heading into Wisconsin's wild rice harvest, Ojibwe leaders work to guard against further declines
With the end of summer comes peak harvest time for Wisconsin wild rice, known as manoomin in Ojibwe. Despite declining wild rice populations, this year's harvest is expected to be "relatively average" across the northern part of the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. But what's average now is a sharp departure from harvests of the past.
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
wnmufm.org
Michigan backing away from road work over Labor Day holiday
LANSING, MI— The state will make it easier for people to drive over this Labor Day weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and lifting lane restrictions on 96 of 162 road and bridge projects statewide. Friday through Tuesday morning,...
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin elections agency wants money to bolster confidence
MADISON, WI (AP)— Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency will be asking the GOP-controlled Legislature to create a new division designed to increase confidence in election results in the face of ongoing conspiracy theories and false claims of widespread fraud. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been under fire from...
Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois
(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
WISN
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
voiceofalexandria.com
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if he runs for president again, putting him at odds with other top Republicans on the ballot in the battleground state this November. Eric Toney, a district...
Wisconsin DHS launches online program to get free COVID-19 tests delivered
MADISON (WKBT) — Starting Thursday, Wisconsin residents can get a package of five free rapid antigen COIVD-19 tests delivered directly to their doors. DHS says Wisconsinites can go to Say Yes! COVID Test to place an order. “It is critical for Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 test...
Furniture Today
GXO Logistics to close Wisconsin facility, laying off 144
STURTEVANT, Wis. – Supply chain and logistics giant GXO Logistics will shut down a distribution facility in Wisconsin in September, laying off 144 employees. GXO told FreightWaves the closure is a result of a customer’s “strategic business decision to relocate its warehousing operations to northern Kentucky later this year to be in close proximity to its manufacturing.”
drydenwire.com
Rep. Magnafici: Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals Ranked 2nd In The Nation For Quality Excellence
Wisconsin’s rural Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) were recently recognized as some of the best performing hospitals in the country for quality reporting and improved participation. Every year, the federal Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project measures the success of the country’s rural hospitals in meeting specific quality metrics. Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for its quality reporting and improvement rates for the calendar year 2022, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Wisconsin has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2015.
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
