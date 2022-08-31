NOFX have been a pop-punk institution since 1983. They’ve made a whole lot of records, and they were once probably one of the most popular independent rock bands in the world. Their legacy is a complicated one, full of hooks that refuse to age and sneering joke-lyrics that have aged like milk. These days, when the subject of NOFX comes up, it seems to mostly revolve around frontman Fat Mike mocking the 2017 Las Vegas country-festival mass shooting right after it happened. Last year, many years after the joke, the lingering fury still caused NOFX to drop off the bill at the Vegas festival Punk Rock Bowling — which used to pretty much be NOFX’s festival. Now, it looks like NOFX are finally planning to end their run.

