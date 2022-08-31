Read full article on original website
NOFX Will Apparently Break Up Next Year After Farewell Tour
NOFX have been a pop-punk institution since 1983. They’ve made a whole lot of records, and they were once probably one of the most popular independent rock bands in the world. Their legacy is a complicated one, full of hooks that refuse to age and sneering joke-lyrics that have aged like milk. These days, when the subject of NOFX comes up, it seems to mostly revolve around frontman Fat Mike mocking the 2017 Las Vegas country-festival mass shooting right after it happened. Last year, many years after the joke, the lingering fury still caused NOFX to drop off the bill at the Vegas festival Punk Rock Bowling — which used to pretty much be NOFX’s festival. Now, it looks like NOFX are finally planning to end their run.
Marc Cohn Discusses His Surprise Performance At JLo And Ben Affleck’s Wedding
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally had the big wedding party that they’d first intended to throw decades ago. Lopez and Affleck had already married in Las Vegas, but they went on to throw a big wedding ceremony at Affleck’s compound in Savannah, Georgia. Jennifer Lopez performed at the ceremony. More surprisingly, the evening’s other performer was the veteran singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, who played two of his songs, 1993’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” and 1991’s “True Companion,” while Lopez walked down the aisle.
Watch Them Crooked Vultures’ Surprise Reunion At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Them Crooked Vultures got back together for a surprise reunion at today’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. It was their first performance in 12 years. Onstage at Wembley Stadium, Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones did a cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye.” They also performed their own 2009 track “Gunman.”
Stream The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Surprise Album Fourth Dimension Intervention
Pittsburgh rockers the Homeless Gospel Choir have surprise-released a whole new LP into the world. Fourth Dimension Intervention is the first Homeless Gospel Choir album to feature all five members and the first to be released on Don Giovanni. It splits the difference between snotty punk and heartland classic rock, with Derek Zanetti’s nasal narration leading the charge over chugging power chords and ambitious song structures. At times the album ventures far from that template, as on the noisy and intense “RIPOFF” or its sparse, folk-punk-ish follow-up “Cowpeople,” but more often than not this band serves up fist-pump music spiked with anxiety and fervor. When those guitars go soaring on “Sensitive Type” it’s hard not to get carried away.
Balming Tiger – “Sexy Nukim” (Feat. RM From BTS)
Ever since BTS announced they were taking a break back in June, the different members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have been steadily branching out. J-Hope released a solo album Jack In The Box in July, and V joined the docuseries In The Soop: Friendcation. Now, BTS leader RM has teamed up with the South Korean music collective Balming Tiger for a new song called “Sexy Nukim.”
Cakes Da Killa – “Svengali”
For well over a decade, the New Jersey rapper Cakes Da Killa has been making a sharp, expressive, outwardly queer form of club-rap. In the past few years, he’s been on a serious run, tapping into a deep and resonant hip-house sound on his two Muvaland EPs. This fall, Cakes will follow those EPs with a new album called Svengali.
Stream L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation’s Wild New Synth-Punk Album W.A.R. In The Digital Realm
For nearly a decade, the New York band L.O.T.I.O.N. has been bringing a strain of synth-addled insanity to NYC’s DIY punk and hardcore scenes. L.O.T.I.O.N.’s whole style is a bit like Discharge, if that band was made up entirely of Speak & Spell programmers. (The name stands for “Leaders Of Tomorrow Ingest Only Noise,” which is fun.) This is harsh, politically intense punk rock, but it’s done with a pulsating primitive-industrial electronic bent and a strange sense of fun.
Stream The Callous Daoboys’ Frantic, Adventurous New Album Celebrity Therapist
The Callous Daoboys, a seven-piece band from Atlanta, has spent the past few years building a rep as one of the most energetically bugged-out acts on the entire heavy-music landscape. The Callous Daoboys make a kind of math-damaged metalcore that owes something to similarly wild past hardcore bands like Botch, Converge, and the Dillinger Escape Plan. But the Daoboys also venture far beyond that sound, going off in all sorts of unpredictable sonic directions. Today, the band has followed their 2019 album Die On Mars with the new LP Celebrity Therapist. In certain circles, the arrival of this new LP is an event.
Michael Stipe Releases New Single On First Commercially Available Bioplastic Vinyl
Way back in 2018, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe shared a snippet of his first-ever solo song, “Future If Future,” in support of the March For Our Lives. It’s a song about how people have the power to affect positive change on the world, and today it’s being sold on a new eco-friendly form of record designed to counteract the negative environmental impact of vinyl.
Watch Foo Fighters Play Their Hits At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Finale
Foo Fighters played a career-spanning finale set to wrap up tonight’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London. During their set, the Foos brought out Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Nandi Bushell, and Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor. Together with the surviving band members, Freese drummed on “Times Like These” and “All My Life,” and Barker came in for “The Pretender” and “Monkey Wrench.” Later, 12-year-old Bushell drummed on “Learn To Fly,” and Taylor wrapped up the mini-set on “These Days.”
Editors – “Vibe”
Next month, UK rockers Editors are set to release EBM, their first full-length project with Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass. The band has already shared a smattering of singles, including “Heart Attack,” “Karma Climb,” and “Kiss.” Now, Editors are back with an ominous-sounding party anthem, appropriately titled “Vibe.”
Mary Lattimore – “The Last Roses”
Last we heard from harpist Mary Lattimore, she and quarantine buddy Paul Sukeena teamed up on this year’s West Kensington LP. Since then, she’s been on tour in Canada and the US, and she recently played Green Man Festival in Wales and La Route du Rock in France. Today, Lattimore posted on her Instagram that she’d recorded “something new to fight that predictable post-tour comedown feeling.” The result is a gorgeous, gently bittersweet 16-minute song called “The Last Roses.” Check it out below.
Stream Ari Lennox’s New Surprise EP Away Message
Three years ago, the Washington, DC-born R&B singer released her debut album Shea Butter Baby on J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. Since then, Lennox has been on a steep ascent, and she’s joined a whole generation of sleek-but-heartfelt R&B artists. Next week, Lennox will follow Shea Butter Baby with her long-awaited sophomore LP Age/sex/location, and she shared the early single “Hoodie” a few weeks ago. Today, as a sort of surprise appetizer, Lennox has dropped a new five-song EP called Away Message.
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Short Film For The Harrowing “We Cry Together”
“We Cry Together” is probably the most intense and uncomfortable song on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar’s pointedly messy and vulnerable new album. It’s the one that finds Kendrick and Taylour Paige acting out an aggressive verbal confrontation between romantic partners with a raw nastiness reminiscent of early Eminem, culminating in a sexual reconciliation. Today the song gets a music video directed by Jake Schreier, Kendrick, and Kendrick’s pgLang partner Dave Free. Starring Kendrick and Paige, it was shot in one take with live vocals in March 2020. Watch it below.
S. Raekwon – “Tall”
This one’s a little bit confusing: The first track on S. Raekwon’s imminent I Like It When You Smile EP is called “Talk,” and the last one is called “Tall.” He shared “Talk” as the lead single, and today, one day before the project’s release, he’s got a video for “Tall.” You may think you’ve already clicked on an S. Raekwon song called “Tall,” but no. It was probably “Talk.” The words look the same, you see? Only one letter is different.
Stream Aussie Jangle-Rockers Peace Ritual’s Excellent Self-Titled Debut EP
Earlier this year, the Australian duo Peace Ritual came along and pretty much knocked me over with their single “Tears Of Joy.” Joel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of Peace Ritual, come from the Australian DIY punk scene, and they intended to start the group as a hardcore band. Instead, they ended up making gorgeously spiraling jangle-rock. Today, they’ve come out with their first EP.
Feist Drops Off Arcade Fire Tour, Addresses Allegations Against Win Butler
Leslie Feist has canceled her remaining performances opening for Arcade Fire and has issued a statement about the sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler. Feist was scheduled to open the European leg of Arcade Fire’s tour; she performed the first two nights in Dublin and donated all proceeds from her merch sales to Women’s Aid Dublin. Now she’s departing the tour.
Nils Frahm – “Briefly”
Acclaimed German composer Nils Frahm announced his Music For Animals album in June by releasing lead single “Right Right Right.” Over the summer he dropped “Lemon Day,” and today he’s got another electronic ambient instrumental on deck. “Briefly” is the kind of thoughtful and dramatic instrumental music I’d expect to soundtrack some gritty detective work in a highbrow crime procedural; it’s all about tone and texture, but it moves with surprising urgency for an ambient track. Hear it below along with “Lemon Day.”
