Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes
ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Gunfire erupts in College Park subdivision leaving 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene where they said shots were fired Thursday in a residential townhome complex along Godby Road, leaving three people hurt. College Park Police said a woman and two men were hurt in the parking area at the Windsor Forrest Subdivision. Some...
Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Take It All: Atlanta Panhandler Awarded $100M After Being Tased By Cop And Left Paralyzed
A panhandler named Jerry Blasingame was awarded a $100 million settlement after tasered by Atlanta police and left paralyzed
police1.com
Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect
ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
Man shot, killed in alleged drug-related incident appeared to be targeted, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest...
Suspect shot by officer after stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia Macy's, Gwinnett police say
ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say. The victim was as an employee at the Macy's, police said. Their condition was not known but police described their injuries as "serious." Gwinnett Police...
Police say Clayton County officer shot suspect trying to break into car, wielding ratchet strap
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said Friday that an officer shot a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a ratchet strap toward officers. The suspect was shot in the leg, the department said, and his injuries were not life-threatening. CCPD described a frenzied...
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
Video shows Atlanta police recruits smashing window to help save child locked in car
ATLANTA — Even though these police recruits aren’t officially sworn officers, that didn’t stop them from answering the call to protect and serve. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on...
26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta
A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Atlanta Police searching for suspects involved in shooting, car break-in at apartment complex
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly shot at a man in an apartment complex. On Aug. 12 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding damaged property at an apartment complex located at 1537 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard southwest in Atlanta's West End neighborhood.
WRDW-TV
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee of Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt. Gwinnett Police say 27-year-old Jose Reyes-Serrato of Loganville entered the store late Friday morning and began smashing jewelry cases and grabbing the jewelry.
Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼
A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
11Alive
