Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect

ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Atlanta Police searching for suspects involved in shooting, car break-in at apartment complex

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly shot at a man in an apartment complex. On Aug. 12 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding damaged property at an apartment complex located at 1537 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard southwest in Atlanta's West End neighborhood.
Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼

A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
