Electronics

Cult of Mac

M1 Max MacBook Pro drops to its most affordable price ever

Apple’s powerful yet portable M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by a hefty $400 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the machine has been available for in the last month. Given the fantastic deal, it is unlikely to last for long. This post contains affiliate links. Cult...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Free up iPhone space with up to 30% off Koofr cloud storage in our Labor Day Sale

When you install an app, do you have to bad another one farewell? Running out of room on your phone or computer is a pain, but you aren’t necessarily limited to the space on your hard drive. Good cloud storage that helps you organize your files and keeps them safe is an easy way of keeping apps and large files off the chopping block.
TECHNOLOGY

