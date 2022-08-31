Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown
One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
theadvocate.com
Parc de Oaks food truck park to offer Lafayette's north side more dining, entertainment
Christopher Amos has long wanted more diverse dining and entertainment options on Lafayette's north side. Amos, who owns a landscaping business, decided to create the change he wants in his community by opening a food truck park. "Like many, I've found a lack of things to do on this side...
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men indicted as part of scheme to launder millions through fake companies
Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C....
theadvocate.com
Crawfish cakes with poached eggs, pumpkin cookies and BLT sandwich: Best things we ate this week
I have been a fan of French Truck's New Orleans iced coffee for years. Despite all of that caffeine, I have somehow been sleeping on this Government Street coffee shop's lunch menu. Maybe it's their relatively new light-up menu or my colleague Leah Vann recently posting pictures of her working lunch from French Truck, but I finally tried it.
Business owner concerned about rat-infested properties in Lafayette [VIDEO]
In Lafayette, a business owner is asking for something to be done about abandoned houses infested with rats next door to his business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
New Iberia demolishing dilapidated homes in an effort to clean the city
The city of New Iberia is taking action in cleaning the community by tearing down rundown homes in the area.
Missing Louisiana woman with dementia found safe
Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for Gloria B. Frazier, 79.
KLFY.com
Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
theadvocate.com
After 2nd violent act in 3 weeks, BREC vows to keep its parks safe
After a second violent act at one of its parks in a three-week period, the Baton Rouge parks system said Thursday that it would not tolerate crime on its campuses. Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive on Wednesday night, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
Comments / 0